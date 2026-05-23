The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Potential Box Office Success for Star Wars' Return to Theaters

The release of The Mandalorian and Grogu marks the official return of the Star Wars franchise to the big screen, with it being the first installment since 2019'sThe Rise of Skywalker. Despite early concerns, the movie's box office performance is currently exceeding projections.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's box office performance exceeds expectations According to projections, The Mandalorian and Grogu has surpassed initial box office forecasts, with a projected three-day domestic gross of $81 to $82 million and a four-day total of $91 to $96 million over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It has also exceeded the opening weekend and adjusted three-day debut of Solo: A Star Wars Story and solidified as the worst live-action Star Wars film unadjusted since 1999's The Phantom Menace and adjusted since 1983's Return of the Jedi. The movie's reported lower budget and strong reviews could contribute to its positive box office performance





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