The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Major Record on Rotten Tomatoes and Mixed Reactions from Critics

The Mandalorian and Grogu, the titular duo from the Star Wars series, have achieved a major Rotten Tomatoes record with their debut on the platform. The movie has received both high audience scores and mixed reactions from critics. The critics' score is at 64%, the second-lowest for a Disney Star Wars movie, while the audience score is at 88%, the best yet in Star Wars' Disney era.

A major Rotten Tomatoes record has been achieved by The Mandalorian and Grogu, the titular duo from the Star Wars series. After their story unfolded over three seasons of The Mandalorian series and a few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, they have now been brought to the big screen in a story involving hunting down the Imperial Remnant with the New Republic and several Hutts.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Mandalorian and Grogu has debuted with an 88% audience score, which is the best yet in Star Wars' Disney era. The critics' score is at 64%, the second-lowest for a Disney Star Wars movie. The movie has been praised for its charm, humor, emotional moments, and action.

However, it has received mixed reactions from critics. The Mandalorian and Grogu was directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by him, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. The movie's cast includes Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Martin Scorsese. The movie was released on May 22, 2026





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The Mandalorian And Grogu Rotten Tomatoes Record Star Wars Disney Era Audience Score Critics' Score Jon Favreau Dave Filoni Noah Kloor Pedro Pascal Sigourney Weaver Jeremy Allen White Martin Scorsese

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