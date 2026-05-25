The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Fun, Fast-Paced Ride, But Where's the Bigger Picture?

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, fast-paced ride that transports you to wretched hives of scum and villainy as only Star Wars can. However, it's hard not to feel that the bigger picture is being ignored, as the movie focuses on the Mandalorian and Grogu's adventures in the galaxy, while the larger storyline with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Shadow Council is hinted at but unclear.

Disney's Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a slew of new Star Wars projects in 2020, including a climactic story event that would be a theatrical release directed by Dave Filoni .

The event would wrap up storylines established in The Mandalorian, but five-and-a-half years have now passed since Kennedy teased Star Wars: The Climactic Event, and it's not even a dot on the horizon. The Mandalorian and Grogu, now in theaters, was ideally placed to progress the story, but it's definitively that movie.

The Empire was never going to go quietly after Emperor Palpatine's demise in the bowels of the Death Star, and it was no surprise when history repeated itself in Lucasfilm's official storyline. The Imperials who exist as a very different entity to the authoritarian regime that developed a penchant for blowing up entire planets, are now the insurgents, a ragtag collection of warlords in need of leadership.

The first season of The Mandalorian spent eight whole episodes bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn back from exile to take his place as the Emperor's heir apparent. In an interview with SFX magazine, The Mandalorian and Grogu writer/director Jon Favreau said that a fourth season of The Mandalorian was teeing up what was happening moving into Ahsoka, but Thrawn is conspicuous by his absence, sidelined in favor of a more standalone story.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's opening act does see Din Djarin and his little green friend working for the New Republic, hunting down rogue Imperials to order on behalf of Colonel Ward. Two members of the Shadow Council are soon apprehended, in what turns out to be the best segment of the movie. Djarin is a bounty hunter at the top of his game, making full use of his Mandalorian box of tricks.

Grogu, meanwhile, turns out to be a surprisingly effective foil, as they transport you to wretched hives of scum and villainy as only Star Wars can. But as soon as Mando apprehends Imperial bad guy Lord Janu, The Mandalorian and Grogu decides that the Empire aren't the main threat after all.

Instead, its attentions shift to Jabba the Hutt's twin cousins, who unleash a story that rushes through all that annoying business about Darth Vader's redemption and the Death Star, so we can all get back to having fun in Jabba's Palace. There's monsters galore, a chance to catch up with those cute Anzellans, and too much time watching Grogu slowly (but endearingly) nurse his surrogate dad back to health.

All the while, you can't help feeling that the more exciting, big-screen worthy stories are happening in another corner of the galaxy. The movie does have a couple of important caveats that should be mentioned here, including the fact that the New Republic is now in control, and the Imperials are the insurgents, a dark echo of the Rebel Alliance's early years.

The story also hints at the larger storyline, with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Shadow Council, but it's unclear what the future holds for these characters. The movie's focus on the Mandalorian and Grogu's adventures in the galaxy is a fun, fast-paced ride, but it's hard not to feel that the bigger picture is being ignored.

The climactic story event that was teased all those years ago is still nowhere to be seen, and it's unclear what the future holds for the Star Wars universe





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The Mandalorian And Grogu Star Wars Dave Filoni Kathleen Kennedy Grand Admiral Thrawn Shadow Council Ahsoka Jon Favreau New Republic Imperial Remnants

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