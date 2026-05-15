The Mandalorian: A Return to Form for Star Wars, Seven Years After Its Disappointment

The Mandalorian is a big deal despite The Rise of Skywalker's divisive reviews. The crossover to the big screen after 7 years brings nostalgia and a passion project from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Despite the fact the last film wasn't so brilliantly received, it's still a big deal when a new Star Wars film hits the big screen.

Seven years after The Rise of Skywalker was released to, putting it kindly, divisive reviews, the demand for Star Wars content definitely seemed to dwindle. But the one constant that people adored, no matter what the sentiment towards the sequel trilogy, was The Mandalorian. The space-western, which debuted to a little fanfare on Disney+, was a passion project for Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau that had some intrigue going into it.

But the final shot of episode 1, with that little hand reaching out towards the man we would come to know as Mando shook the world, and then the era of Baby Yoda began. 7 years later, here we are, and the pair have hit the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Bringing a TV series to theatres can present a risk, of course, because it means you need to ensure the audience knows everything that's happened in the preceding years, or make it accessible enough for first-timers without letting down the core audience.

But as the movie heads to multiplexes one week from today, first reactions have hit social media following the premiere in Hollywood on Thursday evening. The cast includes Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Gladiator II) as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, alongside Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder under the armor.

Across three seasons Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Riddick) as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator) as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys) as Moff Gideon, Emily Swallow (Supernatural, The Mentalist) as the Armorer, Rosario Dawson (Unstoppable, Ahsoka) as Ahsoka Tano, and Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, BoJack Horseman) as Peli Motto...etc





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Star Wars Series The Mandalorian Grogu Dave Filoni Jon Favreau TV Crossover PG-13 Rating Actors

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