The Manchurian Candidate Streams on Paramount+ This June

The 2004 political thriller remake 'The Manchurian Candidate' is set to stream on Paramount+ in June. The film, directed by Jonathan Demme, updates the classic Cold War story with themes of media manipulation and political ambition. Starring Denzel Washington as Major Ben Marco and Meryl Streep in a standout performance as a power‑driven senator, it explores a Gulf War veteran's descent into paranoia as he uncovers a conspiracy linking his traumatic memories to a rising political figure. With a cast including Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Vera Farmiga, and Jeffrey Wright, the movie remains a chillingly relevant study of brainwashing and control.

In this day and age, a political thriller might seem as terrifying as a horror movie, especially one that, even more than 20 years later, seems as horrifyingly resonant now as it did at the time.

Are we selling the movie to you? Great! Based on a 1962 old War classic, this 2004 remake ended up trading in the Iron Curtain paranoia for things like media control, and it worked really well. Interested?

Good. Now you can stream it. The Manchurian Candidate is brainwashing its way onto Paramount+ in June, giving viewers another chance to revisit the political thriller, which follows Major Ben Marco, a Gulf War veteran plagued by strange nightmares about his unit and their supposedly heroic rescue.

After some time, Marco begins to be massively suspicious about what actually happened overseas, and starts wondering what the true story is, particularly how it pertains to Raymond Shaw, a fellow soldier who has since become a rising political figure. The cast includes Denzel Washington (Training Day) as Major Ben Marco, Liev Schreiber (Spotlight) as Raymond Shaw, Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada) as Senator Eleanor Prentiss Shaw, Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy) as Senator Thomas Jordan, Vera Farmiga (The Departed) as Jocelyne Jordan, and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) as Al Melvin.

The film was directed by Jonathan Demme (The Silence of the Lambs). Washington is on top form here as Marco, who seems to be slowly losing his grip on reality. And, as you'd expect, Streep is magnificent as Eleanor, a woman whose need to be on top feels less like a desire and more like a supernatural obsession





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The Manchurian Candidate Paramount+ Jonathan Demme Denzel Washington Meryl Streep Political Thriller Remake Brainwashing Media Control Gulf War

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