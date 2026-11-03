The Man with the Bag Trailer: Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Holiday Heist

Watch the exclusive trailer for The Man with the Bag, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus and Alan Ritchson as a thief recruited for a Christmas heist adventure.

Alan Ritchson is set to star in The Man with the Bag, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video on December 2, 2026. This holiday action-comedy features Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Santa Claus, who recruits Vance, a skilled thief played by Ritchson, to retrieve his stolen magic bag before Christmas.

The Core Plot Mechanism Explained

The official logline describes The Man with the Bag as a holiday heist adventure centered on second chances, unlikely friendships, and the realization that even Santa needs assistance delivering Christmas. The narrative begins with Vance, a pickpocket, receiving a mysterious job offer with a life-changing payout while having dinner with his daughter Emma at a diner.

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Vance's client is a jovial man in a red suit who introduces himself as Kris. He explains that his bag was stolen and warns that Christmas is at risk if it is not recovered. After revealing he is actually Santa Claus, Kris takes Vance and his daughter on a ride in his flying sleigh to explain the situation further.

Stakeholder Roles and Cast Details

Santa reveals that a rogue elf with a grudge has stolen his magic bag and requires Vance's help to recover it before the holiday arrives. Vance accepts the job and assembles a crew of misfits to pull off what is described as the ultimate heist. The film promises a mix of comic and magical moments throughout the story.

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In addition to Schwarzenegger and Ritchson, The Man with the Bag stars Awkwafina, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Adrian Martinez, Jane Krakowski, and Ken Jeong. The movie is directed by Adam Shankman and written by Allan Rice, marking another high-profile entry in the holiday entertainment genre.

Real-World Impact and Release Strategy

The trailer opens with the pivotal scene where Vance receives the offer from Kris, setting the stage for the heist plot. This exclusive premiere on Prime Video positions the film as a major streaming event for the upcoming holiday season, targeting families and fans of action-comedy genres.

Industry observers note that Alan Ritchson is following a career trajectory similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger, leveraging blockbuster franchises to build his Hollywood presence. His casting alongside Schwarzenegger signals a significant move for both actors, combining established star power with emerging talent in a festive setting.

Production Context and Market Positioning

The Man with the Bag enters a crowded market of holiday films, aiming to distinguish itself through its unique premise of a Christmas heist. The involvement of director Adam Shankman brings experience in musicals and comedies, suggesting a tone that balances humor with heartwarming elements typical of the season.

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With a release date firmly set for December 2, 2026, the film allows ample time for marketing campaigns to build anticipation. The inclusion of well-known supporting actors like Ken Jeong and Jane Krakowski adds to the ensemble appeal, ensuring broad audience interest across different demographic groups.