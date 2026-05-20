The Man Who Faced a Bizarre Miasma

A man describes his peculiar state, where he believes he is not sleeping but driving at night, experiencing panic when he wakes up and realizes that his driving might have been at the cost of sleep and death. The text explores the possibility of chemical, gravitational, or psychological causes for this unique insomnia.

The night it began, he’d had an unremarkable meal of chicken and rice, but he had not found it particularly bad. After a large glass of cold filtered water, he experienced no gastrointestinal bloat.

He sat on his sofa and watched TV: inconsequential cooking shows, the news, ‘Jeopardy! ’ Yet those around him continued to press him for more detail. Could he have unknowingly swallowed a toxic amount of psychedelics through the chicken he had eaten or the water he had drunk? Could the TV given off ‘TV waves’ or the sofa emit ‘soda waves’?

Or was it a sofa ‘black hole’ that caused his unexplained malaise? Between ‘drivedream’ and ‘dreamdrive,’ he settled on the latter to describe his unique state





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Personality Experiences Insomnia Driving Fear Toxicology Gravitational Waves

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