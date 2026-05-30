The Man Behind Mr Tumble: Justin Fletcher's Rise to Fame

Justin Fletcher, the man behind children's TV megastar Mr Tumble, has amassed a net worth of over £1.5 million thanks to his talent for gentle clowning and a winning commercial formula that has spanned television, panto, CBeebies live tours and been translated into stunning sales through DVDs.

Justin Fletcher , the man behind children's TV megastar Mr Tumble , has amassed a net worth of over £1.5 million thanks to his talent for gentle clowning and a winning commercial formula that has spanned television, panto, CBeebies live tours and been translated into stunning sales through DVDs.

He has been lauded for his work with children with special educational needs on and off screen, won the highest accolades children's TV has to offer, and was even awarded an MBE for services to children's broadcasting in 2008. In his downtime, he relaxes in his idyllic six-bedroom £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames in Oxfordshire.

And now the slightly portly 50-something star has someone to share it with - his on-screen partner, 21 years his junior, Samantha Dorrance, who he met on the set of The Tale of Mr Tumble in 2015. The pair are said to be madly in love and on tour together in his Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock! Tour. But how did this unlikely star make it so big and become so fabulously wealthy?

One reason is certainly that he has a work ethic like no other and when he is not filming his now various shows on the BBC's children's network, he is busy on tour or in panto promoting his brand. His rise to fame coincided with the boom in children's television when standalone children's TV stations started to become mainstream and parents delighted in the 'electronic babysitter' that they provided.

And with the heritage of the BBC behind it, CBeebies and its programming was appropriately guilt-free in that respect. It was trusted by parents to educate and entertain when it was launched in 2002 rather than just to distract them. Step forward Justin Fletcher who became the star of an innovative show aimed at normalising children with special educational needs while attracting a mainstream audience. No easy feat.

Justin was born and brought up in Reading and grew up in a showbiz home dreaming of performing. His father was celebrated songwriter Guy Fletcher who wrote hits for Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Ray Charles and Cliff Richard.

'I was brought up in that kind of creative world and I got to meet some very interesting people,' he once said in an interview with the Guardian. 'Dad wrote Cliff Richard's 1973 Eurovision Song Contest entry, Power To All Our Friends, and Cliff came over a few times. I was only three then but my big sister Juliet was madly in love with him and used to hug him and not let him go.

' But it was creating characters rather than music that Justin gravitated towards and he fell in love with making films when his Dad gave him a cine camera. 'From as early as I can remember I was much more into creating characters. I used to write little characters down and observe people. Particularly schoolteachers.

I was quite good at mimicking people and I think that's where my love of clowning came from. I used to watch Laurel and Hardy and the Muppets and I loved the physical comedy of it all. And when I was growing up, I was a big fan of Brian Cant in Playschool and adored the late comedian Kenny Everett who specialised in a more adult kind of sketch.

So, it's no surprise that Justin's repertoire of characters and CBeebies daytime shows like Something Special have been a hit with young children and their parents alike. His fame has even garnered him unlikely celebrity fans like Johnny Depp, Simon Pegg and Bryan Adams along the way. Beloved by generations of young children for his gentle clowning and slapstick, Justin has quietly created a brand that is trusted by parents and adored by children.

And with his on-screen partner by his side, he is now set to take his brand to new heights with his Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock! Tour





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