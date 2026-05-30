The Man Behind Mr Tumble: Justin Fletcher's Rise to Fame

Justin Fletcher, the creator of the beloved children's character Mr Tumble, has amassed a net worth of over £1.5 million through his work on CBeebies, pantomime, and live tours. From his early life in a showbiz family to his current success as a children's television presenter and actor, Fletcher's story is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Justin Fletcher , the man behind the beloved children's character Mr Tumble , has amassed a net worth of over £1.5 million through his work on CBeebies, pantomime, and live tours .

Born into a showbiz family, Fletcher grew up in Reading and was exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age. His father, Guy Fletcher, was a celebrated songwriter who wrote hits for Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, and Cliff Richard. Fletcher's early life was marked by a love of creating characters and making films, and he went on to study at the University of Reading and later at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

After graduating, Fletcher worked as a children's television presenter and actor, appearing in shows such as 'The Tale of Mr Tumble' and 'Something Special'. His portrayal of Mr Tumble, a colourful clown with a talent for slapstick, has made him a household name among pre-schoolers. Fletcher's success has also earned him a number of awards, including three children's BAFTAs and an MBE for services to children's broadcasting.

In his personal life, Fletcher has been in a relationship with his on-screen partner Samantha Dorrance, who plays the role of Tootsie in 'The Tale of Mr Tumble'. The pair have been together for 11 years and are currently touring together as part of Fletcher's 'Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock!

' tour. Fletcher's rise to fame coincided with the boom in children's television in the early 2000s, and he has been credited with helping to popularise the genre. His shows have been broadcast on the BBC's children's network, CBeebies, and have been translated into stunning sales through DVDs. Sales of his 'Something Special' DVDs alone have topped 100,000, bringing in an estimated £1 million for the star.

Fletcher's success has also earned him a number of celebrity fans, including Johnny Depp, Simon Pegg, and Bryan Adams. In his downtime, Fletcher relaxes in his idyllic six-bedroom £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames in Oxfordshire. Fletcher's fairy tale life is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft, and he continues to be a beloved figure in the world of children's entertainment





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