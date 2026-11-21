From a haunted mansion to Liza Minelli, here's how My Chemical Romance made 'The Black Parade'

didn’t waste a minute of their way-too-abbreviated recording career, making one of rock’s last great concept albums on their third try in the studio, 2006’sin a white belt and eyeliner, vastly expanding the band’s sonic palette beyond the punk-thrash of their first two albums.

It felt like the beginning of what should have been a long, ambitious new phase of My Chem’s career, but instead, they released the underratedGerard Way , lead guitarist and backing vocalist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way — is promising that will change soon.recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and a new vinyl edition made a surprise Number One debut. That album’s producer,What did My Chem first play for you that got you excited to be involved in this album?

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They were interviewing other guys as well, but I’ll never forget, ’cause it was so freezing cold in New York, and we went to, and they played me a few things. But the one that blew my mind was “Mama. ” When I heard that, I remember just jumping off the couch just going, “Oh, my God, you guys.

That is so great and original,” and you could tell it was part of a deeper picture of something, even though I was new to the band. It felt important to me right away that this band was existing on a higher conceptual level. That song sounds like the Doors version of “Alabama Song. ” It’s very un-punk at first, and then it kicks into the— The heavy part, right.

Yeah, I kinda likened it in a weird way rhythmically to the Doors. I was also thinking of “Mother’s Little Helper. ” Almost like you could see the Cossacks-style Russian dancing to it. It’s like this sort of head-bopping thing that just felt very edgy, and very anti-establishment rock in a weird way.

It was definitely like the we-don’t-give-a-fuck kind of rock. But then there was this story in there. I was like, “What is this guy going on about? What is happening here?

This is heavy stuff. ” So that’s why I jumped up off the couch on that song. And of course, a lot of the record at that point had not been written. And then I got this call and they said, “Meet us at this steakhouse near SIR.

” And I remember walking there and I thought my legs were gonna freeze off. And then we got in and we had the greatest dinner ever, and they said, “All right, you wanna be our producer? ” I said, “Yeah, I do. ” And that was it.

They decided a couple hours after the first meeting. Do you think your enthusiasm put it over the top for them? Obviously it couldn’t have hurt that you had just doneI think I was told that they liked what I said about the music, and they probably liked that I had done two records that I think stood out in their minds.

Yeah, I had just done, which was of course really big and was working, and I think they liked that. And then I think the other record they mentioned was Jawbreaker,, which is a band and an album that had an infamous history of being a dismal failure, in a way, commercially when it first came out.

But also then received its just deserts many years later, in the fact that it was now considered one of the seminal emo records of all time. And of course, we all know the history about how the band got back together and then all of a sudden on one show there were 60,000 people singing every word to every song on that record.

But at the same time we also know that Kurt Cobain was, like, one of their biggest supporters — they were opening for Nirvana. So it was kinda cool. Live Nation Defends My Chemical Romance’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Lookalikes: It Was 'Parody’ It wasn’t necessarily something that we actually talked about. I think Gerard had it in his mind, but a lot of it happened when we went into this place called the Paramour.

The band was looking for a place where they could live and work and write. Oh, it was haunted all right. Crazy stuff was happening all the time. You could just feel the vibes of the insanity that was happening — doors closing by themselves, and probably the eeriest hallway.

To this day, I still remember that hallway going down to where the bedrooms were on the top floor, and it just looked like you were in the scariest movie. And the coat of arms and the polar bear, the stuffed polar bear, all the weird stuff that was just everywhere. And it was also kinda freezing in there.

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It was such an old building that we had to bring in space heaters, and so a lot of the writing actually ended up taking place over a couple of months in that particular space. And Mikey eventually, as you probably heard, he had to move out. He couldn’t take it after a while. It was just too scary.

But we had a lot of fun there, and we got a lot of the work done. So the record, I would say, was probably 90 percent written by the time, or 95 percent written by the time we got out of there and headed to the studio. With, of course, the notable exception of the song “Black Parade” itself, that has its own sort of strange and storied history.

Every day, Monday through Friday, I’d show up with my engineer, Doug McKean, and I set up some fancy microphones in this giant, crazy living room that they had. The great room in that house looked like it was, like, 1,500 square feet. And we put the band in there with a PA, like a smaller PA, so that we could record whatever the band was writing and doing. So the writing was done almost live.

Gerard liked to just sing over the band. And someone would bring in a riff and we would just start jamming and recording. And the great news is that all of those recordings actually are now available online. I think there was a big box set of these live two-track recordings that are sort of the precursor — they’re the demos that we made the album from.

We put them on these DAT tapes. I had a special digital audio tape recorder, which was basically a tape that would be equivalent to CD quality. We would set about writing and creating and capturing these compositions, and working on the structure of them and what have you, so that we could then go into the studio, which is, of course, radically more expensive, and make the record.

You’d have to ask him if they were being caused by the house. But one thing for sure is the house had an effect on him, because it was a strangely haunted, dark place. And he did talk about the night terrors, and he did talk about that he was going through a lot of things at that particular time. I think he was, like, a young man at the cusp at that time.

I didn’t know where he was with his significant-other situation. There might have been something going on there. I don’t really know. But I would say this, I could tell he had a great record in him.

They’re a very emotional band, and they’re the nicest people. They’re very cordial to each other, and everything is on the up and up. But they also kinda would wear their hearts on their sleeves; if they were upset about something else in life, you could hear about it, you know? I was there to be very supportive.

But the one thing for sure is that nothing ever got in the way of the music. We went to work. It was serious. We seriously worked 10, 12 hours a day.

When Mikey has to leave because it’s psychologically oppressive, does it make anyone else wonder, “Hey, maybe we should get the hell out of here too? ” I think there was some conversation about it, but I also think, certainly, there were financial considerations. I think that there was a lease that we had to let expire, and, like, where were they gonna stay if they go, and what other money is that?

‘Cause we were responsible and on a budget. That’s the other thing. The vibe in the daytime and into the evening, in terms of getting work done, it was working. You’re really correct on that.

So what was interesting is that it was a song that we thought was good, and we knew we were gonna put it on the record. But there two things about it that kinda didn’t work. One was, I remember there was, “What’s the intro gonna be? ” And “Do we just pop into the song?

” And it never felt totally settled. And then the other thing was the chords on the chorus were… If you listen to “Five of Us Are Dying,” you’ll see that the chord structure was slightly different, and it didn’t feel like a hit record. It just felt like an OK song. I really gotta give credit to Gerard and the band.

So I, for whatever reason, one day showed up to the studio early. And nobody was around, and we were at the Eldorado Studio in Burbank. And so I would sometimes sit there and just play the piano in the morning and just get my ears opened up and refreshed or whatever. And lo and behold, Gerard shows up five minutes later.

We were a good half an hour, 40 minutes before everybody. And so I’m just playing the piano, and he liked that ’cause I could play Queen songs and whatever. I remember him pointing at me once when we were up at the Paramour mansion, and I started playing things. He goes, “Oh, hey, listen to Cavallo.

He can actually do shit on the piano. We should use that. ” So now here we are, like a month or two later, and we’re at Eldorado. And he goes to me, “Can you play…” And he cited the graduation theme, like “Pomp and Circumstance.

” He goes, “But can you do that, but just make it go down? ” And so I had one of those weird moments where I said to myself, “Don’t think, just play.

” And my fingers literally started playing, and Gerard almost immediately started singing, “When I was a young boy…” And it was really a magical thing, and we had a little voice note recorder or voice memo thingy, and we recorded it, and he goes, “OK, so this is the parade. ” We were thinking of it as being, like, an interstitial moment in the record where you would hear a parade from half a mile away or a quarter mile away, and it’d start very light.

That’s why I played it with one finger at first. And then I started playing it with two hands, and then I started playing it as big as I could make it — loud. And then, now that the parade has passed you, it gets quieter again, right? So I worked it all the way back up to just the single-note thing, right?

And the thing probably lasted two, two and a half minutes. And so then the idea was, OK, we’re gonna have marching bands, and we’re gonna have orchestral percussion and the horns and the whole thing. But I went away with my family for a few days, and when I got back on Monday, Gerard says, “You gotta hear this. You gotta hear this.

” And what they had done was they had taken the first half of “The Black Parade” and attached it to what would become the extended intro to . And I was like, “Oh, my God, that totally works. ”I think Ray or somebody fixed the chords on the chorus. The chorus became much more sing-along.

And then all of a sudden that made sense. But what it really also did was, because we had a marching band and giant orchestrations in the intro, it afforded us the ability for me as a producer to say, “Now I can afford to have all these big orchestrations and all those things during the body of the song,” which normally you wouldn’t have a reason to do.

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It raised the bar of the song creatively to such a level that we could do something that in a weird way maybe on a pop-punk record had not been done before. I remember I played it for one of my great mentors, Lenny Waronker, who was the longtime president of Warner’s, famous dude, and he went, “Holy shit. What the hell is that? I’ve never heard anything like that.

” It actually worked, you know? So I remember thinking, “Wow, Lenny likes it. Yay. ”He really did mean what he was saying, but sometimes an artist can do what they would call a throwaway.

Because he was concerned with — this is when Columbine happened, and kids were getting violent. And that song almost didn’t make the record. What happened was there were some people that thought, “This is like an old-school rock & roll song. ” And the argument was, “Why are we doing an old rock & roll song?

” Like what they call a I-IV-V song, like Chuck Berry. But what’s great about that is that my argument was, how do you write a contemporary I-IV-V song that is so great? And have the lyric be that meaningful? To me, that was the argument to do it.

Right? It’s just an important record. And to be fair, it worked out, you know? Everybody agreed.

It took a week or two. It was definitely a conversation, ’cause if you do listen to the record, I admit that it is an outlier on the album. But there was just something so compelling about that. At the beginning, it wasn’t obvious even how to cut it, but we did.

I remember we all took turns at, “What should the bass be like? ” You know? And I think Ray actually kinda figured it out. But anyway, the point is that the record came out and look what happened.

It just exploded. Yeah, so we were talking about, on “Mama,” who should play Mother War? The idea of this was like Mother War is this weird character. And there was a wonderful lady — Liz Rosenberg, Madonna’s publicist.

And so I was kicking around Warner’s, like, does anybody know Liza Minnelli? I think it was Gerard’s idea. It was definitely the band’s idea. And I said, “Let me see if I can get it.

” So I called Liz Rosenberg and she said, “I can do it. I think I can get her. ” And anyways, the fucking miracles, she did it. She got her.

One of the things that was so great about Liza is that she was so consummately professional that we got the takes that we wanted, and she was not done. She was like, “No, I need to keep doing this. Let me keep trying. Let me perfect this.

Let me get this crying part down. Let me figure out how I can truly nail this performance. ” And her attention to detail, I have to say, I was just so blown away by her. We haven’t necessarily had a ton of great guitar solo albums this century, but this is definitely one of them.

Do any memories stand out? Both Ray and Frank are great guitar players, and they did amazing things. But the thing that always stands out is the song “Dead! ” And that first solo, because what’s crazy about that solo is that that happened by accident.

It was supposed to just be the chords, and we weren’t gonna actually have a solo there. The chords were, like, enough. But Ray being as great guitar player as he is, I think we just hit record or whatever, and he had the guitar in his hand, and he just ripped that solo, actually just as like a warmup or something. And we went, “We gotta use it.

We gotta use it,” and he was like, “No, no. We can’t use it. We can’t use that. That’s just…” And then we printed a rough mix of the whole thing and we kept living with it, and over the course of the next week or two, I was like, “Ray, we gotta use it. It’s too good.

” And eventually he said, “OK, fuck, we’ll use the solo. ” But what’s amazing is it shows you how good a player he is, because that was something that was — how do I explain it? — an off-the-cuff, unplanned solo. How good is that?

That this guy could just do that without even thinking about it. The band hung out in a house for two months writing, and then recorded at a great studio. Would it be very difficult to get all that together in the current music industry, on a major label?

Yes and no. It’s funny, if you look at the budgets back then for a band like that and the way the music business is now, it’s really comparing apples and oranges, right? I don’t think that Paramour was, like, that expensive, because if it’s 15 or 20 grand a month and you do it for two months, and you’re housing like five, six, seven guys, that’s actually cheap. And also rehearsing.

That’s actually kinda inexpensive if you’re thinking about it in terms of real estate. If you were to pay a rehearsal place and hotels and all that kind of stuff, it’d be a lot more. And then we went to Eldorado, which was not an A++ expensive three-grand-a-day place. It was actually more in the middle level.

Like $1,200 or so — and I think we were able to crank that album out in, tops, two and a half months. So 10 weeks or something. That was a budget-conscious record, which made sense because they were a band on their way up. The prior record did well, but it wasn’t like there was like oodles of money running around all over the place.

I was kinda known as a producer that could stay on budget. So we probably did this one in the $200,000 to $250,000 range, but that’s just a total fucking guess. , that this was a band about to make just one more album and then not make one for a very long time? The band has said there’s a new album coming.

Are you working with them now? No, I was supposed to go see them at the Hollywood Bowl, and then I got the flu, so I didn’t go. But I’ve been in contact with Ray and Mikey. I really don’t know what their plans are.

It just shows you the state of the music business being in such a weird place. But it’s also a good place. When I looked at it, just the idea that there’s a new piece of vinyl — I think when a band is really good and makes really good music and there’s also a bit of a scarcity about it, right? They haven’t made music in a long time.

You put out this new piece of product and the hardcore fans will buy. I actually bought one myself the other day. I was at Amoeba and I said, “You know what? I should just buy one for good luck.

”I bought a whole one copy at $40. It’s amazing, and they sold something like, I think, 70,000 of them or something. And I think that was just in the United States, unless that was worldwide, I don’t know. But I also know it was Number One in the U.K. But what’s interesting is those numbers are, in a weird way, like old-school, unheard-of numbers, because if you sell 70,000 at $40 list price, the gross is 2.8 million bucks. Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman1 hour ago