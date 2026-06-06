The Main Obstacle to Trump’s 2026 Agenda Is Trump Himself

Rather than sticking to the GOP midterms script, the president keeps causing problems and forcing his congressional allies to fix them.

“anti-weaponization fund,” which he dropped into the middle of the legislative process like a stink bomb. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sponsored an amendment that would have barred the Justice Department from creating the fund.

GOP leaders managed to gather enough votes to block the amendment while allowing endangered RepublicansSo despite Trump’s antics, Senate Republicans have won this battle. But the reconciliation bill, which was supposed to be on Trump’s desk by June 1, still faces more challenges as it moves on to the House. It is growing clearer each day that the primary obstacle to congressional approval of Trump’s 2026 agenda is Trump himself.

The reconciliation bill that is causing so much GOP pain right now — a party-line measure to stuff ICE and the Border Control with money they don’t even need — would have passed almost instantly had Trump not poisoned the air with his unexpected slush-fund proposal. Trump previously complicated the process by suggesting that a “skinny” reconciliation bill strictly focused on immigration enforcement should be puffed up with a billion dollars in security funding for hisYou have to go back a bit to understand the extent to which Trump has confounded his own congressional ground troops.

Last year’sin Minneapolis and other cities early this year, a largely symbolic DHS appropriations bill would not have become a flash point for Democrats’ demanding guardrails for ICE and Border Patrol. If Team Trump had just proceeded with its mass-deportation agenda in a calmer and more orderly fashion, the whole reconciliation bill Congress is struggling over right now would have been entirely unnecessary.

Trump’s habit of going off script and causing heartburn for congressional allies isn’t limited to the reconciliation bill. The president’s second term was supposed to herald the arrival of an America First foreign policy that would eschew foreign adventures and “forever wars. ” Instead, an unscheduledhave wrong-footed Republicans, who must now find ways to defend and then pay for the president’s globalist forays.

It was crystal clear going into 2026 that if Republicans wanted to hold onto Congress in the midterms, the administration absolutely had to find ways to address growing concerns about living costs. So far, Trump has spent the year doing everything possible to Arguably, the president’s M.O. has always been to create crises, then resolve them and claim victory. In some ways, this pattern has worked.

For example, look at his. Whenever the courts or Trump’s own irresolution have forced him to reverse ruinous duties, markets have rewarded Trump with new highs. Just this week, Trump created a new unnecessary brouhaha in Washington by appointing the, to serve as acting director of National Intelligence. The latest reporting suggests Trump plans to deal with the bipartisan heartburn over this appointment — which has threatenedPulte’s responsibilities or perhaps even abolishing the position.

Trump dug a hole, and as his allies agonize about it, he’s thinking about how to fill it. Perhaps the president is simply playing an extreme version of an expectations game in which he horrifies friends and enemies alike, then takes off the pressure with aIn the days just ahead, even as Congress struggles to do the minimum work necessary to keep the government functioning, the president will likely be absorbed with the twin celebrations of his own 80th birthday and the country’s 250th.

As Jonathan ChaitFuture historians looking for a set piece to embody the Trump era might linger on the forthcoming UFC cage fight at the White House. The scene is intended to convey Trump’s sense of spectacle and violent domination, the link between power and literal muscle that fascinates him.

… It is almost too on the nose for the aging president to stage gladiatorial bouts and commission victory arches as his armies overextend their power in a futile effort to subdue the Persians. The irony almost surely escapes him. His mind cannot process winning as anything deeper than looking good. A very good way of looking good every day is to create unnecessary problems and then claim to have solved them.

That’s why Trump’s second term has been such an unpredictable adventure, not just to those who fear and loathe him but to those he depends on to impose his will on America and the world. Giving voters tons of options and preventing actual fraud means slow counts and shifting results. But it feeds non-sensical MAGA conspiracy theories. The Maine Senate candidate is denying allegations of abusive behavior, an accuser says the story is worse than reported, and Democrats seem caught.

Polls show the president’s credibility on inflation and living costs is very low and even worse among the swing voters that helped him win in 2024. The president keeps being accused of sleeping during meetings, though he says he’s just “listening intensely. ” There’s a simple way to avoid this. Thousands of Albanians have taken to the streets in protest as construction begins on Ivanka and Jared’s Mediterranean luxury resort.

New York wants nonprofits to play a bigger role in distressed housing but has let scammers run rampant in the past. An internal memo from the center’s counsel gave staff a June 12 deadline to remove the president’s name from the building’s signage. The new presidential center in Chicago has an ambitious community agenda, a generous spirit — and a dismayingly cold granite core.

The president is publicly doubting its demise, GOP lawmakers haven’t acted, and the DoJ is reportedly coming up with a plan B.The president is expected to be there when the Knicks host an NBA Finals game for the first time since 1999. The sticker price for a year at NYU, Duke, USC, and others is creeping into six figures.

Many families are starting to balk.to this year’s election, the conservative majority showed it can’t wait to wreck voting rights as we have known them. On Capitol Hill, the secretary was asked about his past dustup with Pulte, whose new job as Trump’s DNI is already in jeopardy. Calling the UFC arena his Eiffel Tower was clearly a troll. But it wouldn’t be the first online Trump taunt to take physical form. New York





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