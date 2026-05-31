The 'magical life-changing pill' that's been hailed as a miracle cure for acne

Spironolactone has been hailed as a miracle cure for acne and more, but what's the truth behind the claims and is it safe to use?

A 'magical life-changing pill' has been hailed by women on social media as a miracle cure for acne and more. But what's the truth behind the claims and is it safe to use?

Jessica Line, from Surrey, was at her wit's end after years of struggling with painful acne. Despite trying over-the-counter creams and serums, and even taking the powerful medication Accutane, she found herself unable to leave the house due to the severity of her breakouts. It wasn't until her GP suggested taking the blood pressure medication spironolactone off-label that she finally found relief.

Within five months of taking the medication, her skin was crystal clear and remained so even after coming off the medication four months later. Spironolactone is not a new drug, developed as early as the 1960s to lower blood pressure. Doctors soon noticed that it had positive side effects in female patients, leaving them with significantly less oily skin and fewer breakouts.

Researchers later discovered that spironolactone was blocking the effect of male sex hormones such as testosterone, which can cause sebaceous glands in the skin to produce more sebum than the skin needs, causing oiliness and blocked pores. By stopping the effect of testosterone, spironolactone was reducing acne and thickening the hair of female users.

However, the drug is not suitable for men as it can cause side effects such as breast growth and erectile dysfunction. A growing number of women have taken to social media in recent months to express their amazement at the effects of spironolactone, with some claiming it has also helped them lose weight and grow their breasts.

While experts say spironolactone has been prescribed off-label to treat hormonal acne for decades now, they're now seeing more and more women coming in requesting it explicitly. But how much of it is merely social media hype? According to consultant dermatologist Dr Magnus Lynch, it is a very effective and safe drug.

'I've prescribed it for many patients and haven't really seen any severe side effects,' he says. 'Most people get on quite well on it. ' Health service guidelines state that spironolactone is suitable for women over 18 with moderate to severe acne that has failed to respond to both topical treatments and antibiotics.

The most common side effects are irregular periods, occasional dizziness from the blood pressure-lowering effect, and more frequent urination, explains Dr Aleksander Godic, consultant dermatologist at Clapham Park Dermatology in London. However, spironolactone is not without its downsides, says Dr Lynch. It's not suitable for pregnant women and will be most effective for hormonal acne sufferers, who tend to see painful, under-the-skin spots form on the bottom half of the face, rather than those struggling with blackheads and whiteheads





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