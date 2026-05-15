The Magic Faraway Tree: A Dream Hit in Cinemas, Based on Children's Book Series

The successful story of The Magic Faraway Tree, a popular children's book series by Enid Blyton. The movie brought success to both the UK and Australia box offices, where it grossed nearly $20 million and over $7 million respectively. Its producers–Pippa Harris and Danny Perkins–also share their story of challenging rights issues in adapting Blyton's books.

Based on Blyton’s children’s book series of the same name, ‘ The Magic Faraway Tree ’ was released in the UK in March, where it has grossed nearly $20 million so far.

Additionally, it has also earned over $7 million in Australia. Reports by Pippa Harris and Danny Perkins indicate that they are producers on the fantasy adventure. Following the movie’s success, Harris revealed how they had been trying to adapt Blyton’s books for a long time.

‘I first tried to get the rights for about 20 years ago. We’ve been running Neal Street for over 25 years, and it was quite an early project for us, but the rights situation was very complicated, and it took a long time to unpick,’ she said. The movie is also based on other book-based movies like ‘The Housemaid’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’ which performed exceptionally well.

Apart from Garfield and Ferguson in the lead roles, ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ also features Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri-Burns, Mark Heap, and Oliver Chris





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The Magic Faraway Tree Enid Blyton Movie Adaptation Fantasy Adventure Book Rights Production Team Cast Critical Reception

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