The 'Magic' $7 Skincare Product That's Been a Secret Among Experts

Amazon shoppers rave about Biafine Skin Recovery Emulsion, a lightweight, hypoallergenic cream that soothes sunburn, razor burn, and dry patches.

Most fashion emergencies can be solved with a little black dress, but is there an equivalent in the skincare world? Well, according to Amazon shoppers,— although it’s been a well-kept secret among experts and those in the know for years.

We’re, of course, talking about” for both the face and body, this lightweight, hypoallergenic, water-based cream is more than just super hydrating and nourishing . It’s that all-around skin soother you’re searching for, whether you’re hoping for relief from sunburn, razor burn, annoyingly itchy rashes, dry patches that never seem to disappear and more. Like most viral beauty products, this pick stands apart from competitors on the market because of its ingredients.

Avocado oil, squalene and Triethanolamine Alginate combine towhile also helping to restore its barrier. The mix absorbs quickly and isn’t greasy or sticky, which is why many users have no problem applying it daily, even to sensitive areas. Bethenny Frankel‘s resume may be stacked with credits like Real Housewives alum and Skinnygirl founder, but our favorite gig is the one where she shares budget-friendly beauty products that actually work.

Recently, she took to Instagram to gush about a $7 face cream, calling it “magic” and comparing it to La Mer — a.k.a. the luxe, celeb-loved labeled Biafine Skin Recovery Emulsion as their “skin is freaking out emergency cream,” saying they reach for it whenever things are feeling “dry, irritated maybe a little over-exfoliated. ” “What I love most is how versatile it is,” they continued.

“I’ve used it on my face, on dry patches, even on irritated skin after shaving — and it works every time. ”“I often experiment with new skincare routines and sometimes end up damaging my skin barrier, but I can always count on Biafine to bring it back to life,” they wrote.

“At this point, I even use it as a daily moisturizer. . . It’s the one product I know I can always rely on.

I’ve also heard that people in France use it for burns, which really shows how effective this emulsion is! ” The good news is that the brand promises the American version of the recovery cream has the same formula and texture as the French favorite, so you’re not getting duped. You’re truly using the same skincare must-have that pros have been scooping up on vacation since the ’70s — without having to buy a pricy plane ticket.

One thing to note is that the product has a slight fragrance, though many swear they can’t smell it or note that it’s “mild. ”While this moisturizer may have been popular with true beauty insiders in the past, it appears the rest of the world is quickly catching on.hereEye creams have become one of the biggest skincare staples among shoppers looking to soften fine lines, hydrate dryness and make tired eyes look more refreshed — and the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is one affordable Amazon favorite that’s getting especially rave reviews from users over 50, thanks to its rich yet lightweight texture that





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