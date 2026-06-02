The Madison Season 2 Release Window and Season 3 Production Timeline Teased by Star Ben Schnetzer

Actor Ben Schnetzer, who plays Sheriff Van Davis, provided an update on the Paramount+ series The Madison, indicating that season 2 may premiere as production for season 3 begins in early 2027. This follows the show's successful debut and dual renewal for two additional seasons.

The popular Paramount+ Western drama The Madison is moving forward with production for its second and third seasons, according to star Ben Schnetzer . Schnetzer, who portrays Sheriff Van Davis, offered a potential timeline for the show's return, suggesting that season 2 could premiere around the same time that production for season 3 kicks off in early 2027.

While emphasizing that these details are not yet officially confirmed by the network, his comments provide the first concrete glimpse into the series' future schedule. The Madison, which premiered in March 2026, starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell and quickly became a major hit, amassing over one billion minutes viewed in its debut week. This success prompted Paramount to greenlight both a second and a third season.

The production on the first two seasons was notably condensed, with season 1 filmed in fall 2024 and season 2 wrapped in fall 2025. However, this tight schedule led to some cast changes; Matthew Fox, who appeared in season 1, chose not to return for season 2 due to the long-term commitment and scheduling conflicts exacerbated by Montana's harsh winter, which also forced Russell to film his scenes separately.

Beyond The Madison, Schnetzer is preparing for another high-profile project, Netflix's The White Lotus season 4, set to film on the French Riviera. The series' supporting ensemble includes Beau Garrett, Patrick J. Adams, Kevin Zegers, and Will Arnett





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The Madison Paramount+ Ben Schnetzer Season 2 Season 3 Release Date Production Schedule Michelle Pfeiffer Kurt Russell Western Drama

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