After bad weather postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history, a high school marching band that traveled from Texas to Manhattan for the annual festivities wondered what they were going to do.

After bad weather postponed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history, a high school marching band that traveled from Texas to Manhattan for the annual festivities wondered what they were going to do.

Staying in New York is notoriously expensive, even when a holiday isn't driving up Midtown hotel costs. And then there's the cost of feeding the 500 or so hungry kids who made the trip north. But in just a few hours after organizers moved the parade from Thursday to Saturday, the band from Pearland, Texas, managed to raise $350,000 to extend their stay for a few days, helped along by quick donations from businesses and almost 2,000 others.

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“I am still shocked at it, to be honest with you, I'm still shocked,” said Ryan Demkovich, the band's director, who added that the news of the postponement broke while he and the band were watching the second act of a matinee showing of “Wicked” on Broadway. “We're just very thankful for everybody that has just come together to really go above and beyond to make this a positive experience for everybody.