Is this a one-off, with a random post-Thanksgiving parade on Saturday? Or is Thanksgiving actually up for grabs, a movable feast?

NEW YORK — A Thanksgiving in New York City without a parade. Sit with that for a New York minute, as if it were a person, a weird surprise guest at your holiday table.

We’ll get through this, you think. It will be fine, you think. But in this ever-changing world in which we’re living, will it? Be fine?

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Is this a one-off, with a random post-Thanksgiving parade on Saturday? Or is Thanksgiving actually up for grabs, a movable feast? Turkey on Thursday — maybe. Friday?