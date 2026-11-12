The MACE Principle argues that merit and excellence create shared privilege, using the printing press, stone tools and the wheel as examples.

The printing press accelerated the growth and transmission of knowledge, and an essay built around the MACE Principle uses that invention to argue that privilege has a meaning far different from the one it carries in everyday speech. The author notes that the word privilege has increasingly come to be viewed negatively, implying an unearned advantage or an unfair benefit held by one group at another's expense. Throughout human history, however, privilege has described something else: the benefits that arise when individuals or groups apply merit, achievement, competence, and excellence in ways that expand possibilities for everyone.

The essay centers on Johannes Gutenberg, who developed the printing press in the 15th century in Mainz, within the Holy Roman Empire, in what is now Germany. The author presents Gutenberg's invention as the clearest example of how a single achievement can spread its benefits far beyond its creator, moving reading, writing, and information from a small circle of people to a much larger public.

Also read CURTIS HILL: DEI is bad for the Black community. Merit is key for Black achievement

How the MACE Principle Redefines Privilege

The MACE Principle holds that privilege is the shared result of merit, achievement, competence, and excellence that widen opportunity for others. The author uses the term to separate this positive meaning from the modern sense of unearned advantage, and argues that the older meaning is among the oldest features of human civilization.

The essay supports this view by pointing to research showing that high levels of expertise and exceptional performance emerge through sustained practice, learning, and skill refinement rather than arising spontaneously. According to the cited work of Ericsson in 2008, and of Srivastava and Das in 2015, such accomplishments produce benefits that carry forward to subsequent generations.

Advertisement

From Stone Tools to the Wheel: Early Shared Benefits

Early stone tools show that privilege created by one innovation quickly became a benefit for an entire group. The essay states that nearly three million years ago, distant ancestors fashioned the first stone tools, and that the tribe could then cut hunted and gathered food and share it far more efficiently and much more quickly.

Survival became easier for the collective, so the benefit was not confined to the inventor. The author cites Kivell in 2015 and Stout in 2011 to support this reading of early human history. The invention of the wheel followed the same pattern, transforming transport and trade, and extending the ability to move goods and people efficiently to communities far removed from where the wheel was first made.

Johannes Gutenberg and the Printing Press Revolution

The printing press turned knowledge from a restricted resource into a widely shared one. The essay explains that reading and writing ceased to be a mystery for a select number of individuals, because ideas and information could be reproduced, preserved, and distributed on a scale that had never before been possible.

The author acknowledges that the benefits of this invention were not always distributed equally, but maintains that the printing press moved benefits and privileges from the few to the many. The essay cites Jara-Figueroa and colleagues in 2019 and Triggle and Triggle in 2017 to show that the invention's benefits extended far beyond Gutenberg and shaped what future generations could achieve.

Advertisement

Knowledge Acceleration and Modern Advances

Within about five centuries of the invention of the printing press, the essay says, humanity saw an unprecedented acceleration in the growth and development of knowledge. Earlier eras had produced countless innovations, including tools, settlements, metallurgy, ocean crossings, and empires, yet the accumulation and transmission of knowledge had remained comparatively limited until that point.

The essay cites several milestones from this later period. In the 18th century, Edward Jenner laid the foundations of modern immunization with the first successful smallpox vaccination, according to Riedel in 2005. In the 20th century, the United States sent three men to the Moon: Neil Armstrong, the first human to walk on its surface; Buzz Aldrin, the second; and Michael Collins, who remained in lunar orbit as part of the mission. The author presents these achievements as further examples of humanity's expanding capacity to preserve, transmit, and build upon knowledge.

The author concludes the argument by noting that the same principle applied across medicine, engineering, agriculture, chemistry, and many other fields. The benefits of these achievements are enjoyed not merely by their creators but by millions, and potentially billions, of people, as the essay argues through its reference to Tewksbury and colleagues.