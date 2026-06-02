The Lucky Devils #8: Collar's Endgame Unveiled in Hell's Eighth Circle

Image Comics' The Lucky Devils #8 hits stores June 3rd, revealing Collar's plan to turn Earth into a Devils' Playground while Rake seeks to elevate her human Starr to the title of Worst Person On Earth. The issue escalates the series toward its epic conclusion with mayhem in the Eighth Circle of Hell.

The Lucky Devils #8 from Image Comics arrives in stores on Wednesday, June 3rd. This issue continues the series' journey through Hell 's Eighth Circle , reserved for fraudsters.

The rebellious devil Collar reveals his endgame to use his human Cam and transform Earth into the Devils' Playground. Meanwhile, Rake attempts to ascend demonic society by making her human Starr the Worst Person On Earth as the story rockets toward its epic conclusion. The preview pages feature apocalyptic cityscapes, fiery torture pits, and Collar in a gasmask declaring this is straight out of Dante.

The narrative explores themes of corruption, manipulation, and the inherent capacity for human wickedness, drawing parallels between demonic schemes and real-world societal decay. As the series builds to its climax, it underscores the idea that humans often require no external prompting to create their own hellish conditions. The issue's tone blends dark fantasy with satirical commentary on modern life, highlighting the absurdity of both infernal bureaucracy and human folly.

The art vividly captures the chaotic energy of Hell's circles and the psychological turmoil of the characters. The plot threads converge as Collar's plan threatens to spill over into the mortal realm and Rake's ambitions push her to extreme measures. The story's progression raises questions about free will, moral responsibility, and the fine line between civilization and anarchy.

By the time the series reaches its conclusion, the fate of both Hell and Earth hangs in the balance, illustrating the cyclical nature of sin and redemption. The comic also serves as a meta-commentary on the comics industry itself, poking fun at fan debates and the sometimes fraught relationship between creators and audiences. The Lucky Devils #8 delivers a thrilling, thought-provoking chapter that sets the stage for an explosive finale





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