The luckiest astrology of November arrives on November 28. See how Venus, Jupiter, and the Leo moon affect love, work, and your zodiac sign.

The Luckiest Day of November Is This WeekSteven Puetzer/Getty Images November may almost be over, but the luckiest astrology of the month arrives this week!

On Saturday, November 28, Venus and Jupiter, the two luckiest planets in the sky, share a sweet, cosmic kiss. Thanks to this year’s Venus Retrograde, this is the third and final time these two planets are meeting this year . Certain themes and storylines from those time periods will resurface, and November 28 brings the grand finale!

Also read The 4 Luckiest Signs During November’s Super Full Moon in Gemini

Venus is a planet of relationships, pleasure, creativity, and personal values, while Jupiter focuses on expansion, luck, justice, abundance, and wisdom. When these two planets come together, it can often bring periods of progress, something worth celebrating, or a much-needed reprieve. With Venus in Libra and Jupiter in Leo, this lucky pairing is more outwardly expressive and confident. The energy is social, lively, and flirty.

So, yes, post your sexy selfie or get back on the dating apps. Apply to your dream job or share your feelings with someone special. Bet on yourself and take a step toward one of your dreams. There is more support available to us in the sky today, making November 28 the prime time to center who and what you desire and lead with your most confident and courageous self.

In the backdrop of the day, the moon moves through Leo, also reminding you that it’s not a crime to center yourself from time to time! Let yourself be the main character and don’t feel guilty about it.

However, Venus in Libra will also form an opposition with Chiron in Aries, stirring up old relationship wounds and dynamics that deserve some attention. It will be easier to feel triggered today, but showing up vulnerably and confronting what’s been left unsaid, especially in some of your close connections, can pave the way for a healthier foundation or help set you free from old dynamics that you don’t deserve.

And even though today’s energy is considered lucky, helpful or positive, if you’re not feeling it, there’s nothing wrong with you. There is no need to gloss over the fact that we are living through unprecedented times and a single astrological aspect isn’t going to change that. There are a lot of very real, heavy events unfolding in the world that might make this energy seem trivial—or even impossible.

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But this energy can inspire you to get involved, as it’s wonderful for building community and finding shared purpose through connection with others. It also helps you reflect on your personal values—Venus in Libra strives for balance, creativity, peace, and justice, and Jupiter in Leo reminds you of your own unique, inner light, talent, and spark that only you can bring to the table—or the party.

This is an aligned time to think about how you can share some of your gifts to make a wider impact while also embodying your personal values and beliefs instead of just thinking about them. You’re coming up with creative solutions to give back and participate in building a world that is more just, by taking an active role and sharing your unique gifts and talents with others.

In your personal life, you might feel creatively satisfied or experience a moment with someone special that brings out a deep feeling of gratitude. Venus and Jupiter connections can help you live in the present moment, reminding you of the big and small things you are grateful for in your life. Here’s how this energy will manifest and how to make the most of it, based on your zodiac sign. The chemistry is off the charts today!

Passion, romance, creativity, and play are all-consuming today and your energy is magnetic and intoxicating to others. This is an amazing day to invest in your romantic life, experiment with your sexuality, or spice up an existing relationship. You’re also sharing what you love with people you love—maybe a bestie joins you for an evening of crafting or you introduce someone you’re dating to a bestie. Your joy is of the utmost importance today and it’s contagious.

When you lean into it, miracles unfold around you. It’s time to let go of the past! You’re in the mood to heal and feel, and spending time with people who are your greatest support system can help remind you of exactly who you are. If there are certain situations, habits, or people in your life that have overstayed their welcome, this energy can help you make changes with more ease, bringing more balance into your daily life.

You’re also standing out in your daily life and interactions—whether it’s at work or at the coffee shop, people are paying attention so take up some space. The news you’ve been waiting for and hoping for shows up! You could sign an exciting contract, hear back from a crush, or get started on your own memoir.

You’re in a very self-expressive mood—from what you have to say and share to the way you dress to what you share on the internet. When you take up space and lead with your most confident self, new opportunities and potential collaborators also show up. The energy is also social and lively, putting you in a flirty and outgoing mood, so send the flirty text and shoot your shot. You’re feeling more secure and grateful by the minute.

You could learn news at work that brings a sense of financial security and feels personally validating like finally being recognized for your unique talents and gifts. You might also have an opportunity to stand up for your beliefs and embody your personal values, which may feel stabilizing and healing in the process.

Spending time with your chosen family and loved ones who love and accept all of you can be just the confidence boost you need or help you sink into the gratitude of the support system around you. Speak what’s on your mind and let any doubt fall to the wayside. You’re entering your “yes” era and you could learn lucky or hopeful news today.

When you share your ideas and feelings with others and remain true to yourself in the process, that’s when you will shine the brightest and make progress. This energy helps you take the first step toward one of your ideas so you can reach some of your personal goals with less resistance and more support around you. The most efficient thing you can do is slow down and spend some time alone.

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Pouring your energy into practices that are grounding and strengthen your intuition is the investment to make today. Spending time in meditation, reflecting in the bath, or on a walk can help you sort through any energetic gunk or others’ opinions so you can reconnect with your own inner knowing. Prioritizing your needs and solitude will give you enough space to have the ah-hah moment you’re craving. Put yourself out there and take a friend with you!

You might make a new friend today or receive a last-minute invitation that fills you with a sense of belonging. Today can also have a right-place-at-the-right-time kind of energy—so all you have to do is make sure you’re putting yourself in new environments.

Collaborations are beneficial, too, and sharing from your heart and finding others who have similar ideals and values as you can help you make progress on some of your visions for your future, both personally and for the collective. Hit snooze and sit this one out! If you’ve felt under extra pressure to reach a certain goal or milestone in your life, today your job is to turn inward and release the need to seek anyone else’s approval.

The Universe is conspiring to remind you that you’re on your very own timeline and you’re doing great, sweetie. Cultivate practices that connect you with your own body and inner voice—whether it’s booking a massage appointment or finding a meditation circle. You might also hear a compliment from someone unexpected that feels soothing, healing, and affirming. You’re feeling adventurous and want to make memories with friends that none of you will ever forget!

Conversations go smoothly and decisions you make leave you feeling grateful, excited, and can bring a deep sense of belonging. You might have a fun event to attend with some BFFs or maybe you’re pitching yourself to someone influential who can help make your dreams a reality. The key to accessing the magic available to you today is to use your voice. Speak your truth, share your feelings honestly, and don’t be afraid to bet on yourself.

The investment is paying off! You could land a new job or contract or finally get that raise you asked for. You’re finally starting to see the results from all of your hard work and effort—and so are others, too. Before you set off onto the next goal, your lesson here is to celebrate yourself and how far you’ve come.

Soak up the compliments and let others spoil you. You might also show up more vulnerably in a relationship, strengthening your bond in the process. It’s time to discuss the future. You know what you want and who you want to share it, so let them in on what your heart desires!

This energy is wonderful for planning a trip with a lover or bestie, deciding to go back to school, sharing your five-year plan with a lover, or sharing your feelings with someone important in your life. When you speak from the heart, others know how to show up better to meet your needs. You might also learn about a new contract or make an exciting commitment today. You’re investing in your future self, one small step at a time.

The key to meeting your future self and achieving your manifestations is changing one habit at a time. It’s also possible a habit you once tried hard to integrate into your daily life is now on autopilot. You’re meeting change with less resistance and even making more time for pleasure and play in your daily life. This energy helps remind you that prioritizing your joy is also healing work.

You might also receive some supportive financial news or find a way to streamline something in your daily life that once felt exhausting or draining.