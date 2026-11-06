The Lowdown Season 2 Earns 70% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Ethan Hawke's The Lowdown season 2 has debuted a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics give it 100% with three episodes still to air.

Ethan Hawke's crime dramedy The Lowdown has returned for its second season on FX, and audiences are now weighing in. As 2026 nears its end, the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for The Lowdown season 2 has appeared at 70%, while critics have rated the season at 100% based on 16 submitted reviews. The score arrived as episode 8 of the season approached its release.

The Lowdown season 2 is only a handful of episodes away from its finale, and the season is set to run until November 25 on FX. The series comes from showrunner Sterlin Harjo, who also directs and co-writes the show. Hawke, a veteran of many genres across his long career, returns in a role that continues the neo-noir style of the first season.

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Audience Score Compared With Season 1

The Lowdown season 2 currently trails its predecessor on the audience side. The first season holds a Popcornmeter rating of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is 7 points higher than the 70% that season 2 has reached so far.

That gap may not be final. Three episodes of season 2 are still left to air, and the audience score is subject to change as more users submit their own ratings over the next couple of weeks. The score could move higher or lower before the season ends.

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Critics have been more uniform in their response. The season's 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes is based on 16 reviews, which marks a strong start for the second season from the critical perspective even as viewers are still registering their opinions.

Critics Question Tone and Mystery Structure

ScreenRant critic Greg MacArthur argued in his review that the 2026 return leans too heavily on the immersive neo-noir style established in season 1. In his view, the season does not support that style with another strong core mystery connecting its storylines.

MacArthur wrote that, through its first six of eight episodes, the series at times seems to prefer not being a crime series at heart. He said it veers heavily into improvisational comedy and deep character study, which he described as long detours rather than fascinating and relevant explorations.

He also said the shifts in tone do not blend as smoothly as they did in season 1. According to MacArthur, the season forms a sprawling narrative that takes its time through forgettable scenic routes when it should be picking up the pace.

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Cast Perspectives and the Question of Season 3

Betty Gilpin, who plays Ginger Lafferty, offered a different view of the show's approach to its audience. Speaking to ScreenRant's Grant Hermanns, Gilpin said she loves that the series does not treat its viewers as if they are stupid. She described the show as silly, zany, entertaining, wild and weird, while also asking the audience to hold multiple ideas at once.

Gilpin said that Ginger's emotional arc involves falling in love with two people at the same time, an experience she believes happens in real life. She added that a person can be in an existential crisis or heartbreak while linked arms with someone else, and she called watching Lee and Ginger move through that experience together a very profound experience for her as an actor.

Tommy Lee Jones joins the cast this year as Lee Raybon Sr., and his role sits alongside Gilpin's in the season's central relationships. As of writing, no decision has been made about The Lowdown season 3. Renewal may depend on how the final episodes of season 2 perform with viewers.