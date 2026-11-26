The Lowdown does not go gentle into that good night with its second-season finale

Sign up for The A.V. Lee gets his story out and pays tribute to Frog in a conclusion that includes the promise of a new mystery.

Sometimes, you don’t have to be careful what you wish for. When I hoped in my season premiere recap that Peter Dinklage might return toas Lee’s old friend Wendell, I genuinely had no idea that he would pop up before the season was over. The “day of Jesus,” their dead mutual friend, has not yet arrived, but that doesn’t stop Wendell from attending Frog’s funeral.

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He doesn’t stay for long; he wants to maintain the sobriety he’s kept since he last spent time in Lee’s company. But Dinklage’s brief cameo is one of many wrenching and thunderous moments in “The Tower,” the second-season finale that begs to not be the last time we see these characters.