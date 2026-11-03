The Love Story We Shared

In Eric Dane’s posthumous memoir, My Book of Days, Dane recounts his marriage to Rebecca Gayheart and the vow they kept.

“Ten months,” I say. “That was fast. Like a blink. ”She laughs.

“I hope not. ” Tonight, to celebrate our ten-month anniversary, we’ve hit up our favorite local sushi joint, a tiny spot tucked away in a mini-mall. On entering, we wave to the sushi chef, who greets us in Japanese and bows, and we grab our favorite table. Someone comes by with menus, which we accept but don’t need.

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Rebecca and I have stayed pretty much inseparable since the first of the year. A whirlwind romance. White hot. Nonstop.

Every day, every night. All day and all of the night. What do we like to do? You know.

Everything. Stuff with friends. And nothing, just hanging out, the two of us. Our favorite pastime?

Eating. We love to eat, and we eat well. Are we foodies? Not sure I love that label, but we’re close.

We’re foodie adjacent. At the table, we make small talk, we laugh, we scarf our sushi, we gobble our hand rolls, and then I lean back and take in Rebecca as if I’m seeing her for the first time. She tilts her head, catching my stare.

“What? ”“About? ” Rebecca says.

“The thought has crossed my mind. ”“Interesting,” she says.

“Me either. So what do we do? ”“I don’t want to do a whole big deal, spend thousands of dollars, which we don’t have, on tuxes, gowns, flowers, caterers, a venue, a DJ, then go through the agony of who do we invite, who sits where, the speeches, doing the hora, all that bullshit. ”I exhale, put down the chopsticks, press my palms into the table.

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“What are you doing right now? ”“No. Absolutely not. Let’s fly. ”“We don’t even know if there’s a flight, or if any seats are available —”I lean forward, bring my mouth close to hers.

“Let’s put it in the hands of fate. We’ll drive to LAX, park the car, go to Southwest, and if we find two available seats on a flight to Vegas, we go. We“You’re pushing it,” I say, pulling back, folding my arms.

“Okay. Deal. We have to sit together. ” “Ten months.

Whew. Half my friends don’t even know I have a boyfriend. When I tell them I got married, they’re going to say, ‘To who? ’” She shakes her head, gulps down her water, stands, and starts fiddling with her coat.

“This is nuts,” she says. “Completely crazy,” I say, springing to my feet, helping her on with her coat. We stop, stare at each other, freezing the moment. It’s now or — maybe not never, but it’s now.

Neither of us moves. After securing seats together, we land in Las Vegas, hustle into a cab, and ask the driver to take us to the nearest wedding chapel, which turns out to be a random nondescript concrete building called “The Stained Glass Wedding Chapel,” which, like everything in Vegas, is open 24 hours. I don’t see any sign of stained glass anywhere, but before I can bring this up, Rebecca has bounced out of the cab.

From the back seat, I lean over to Sam, the cab driver, and ask how much it would cost to hire him to be our witness and my best man. We agree on $50. I’m not sure if that’s the going rate or if it’s Sam’s first time as a best man for hire and that’s the first number that jumps into his head.

Either way, Rebecca, my fiancée, Sam the cab driver, my best man, and I walk into the chapel. Inside, where I do see some stained glass — a rectangle the size of two shoeboxes mounted on a wall — we take a seat, and then five minutes later the officiant appears, holding a faded-leather binder. She wears a pantsuit and a blouse with oversize shoulder pads, and has a pyramid of teased big hair.

She motions for Rebecca and me to stand before her, her big hair bouncing. She smiles wide, looking as if she’s slapped on her bloodred lipstick with a roller. I get it now. She’s impersonating Tammy Faye Bakker, the former televangelist who sang Christian songs and played the accordion onbefore her freaky Evangelist husband, Jim, got busted for screwing members of his flock and stealing money from his ministry.

I hold both of Rebecca’s hands and take in my gorgeous bride-to-be. We’re not wearing anything resembling wedding attire, no gown, no train, no tux, no tie. We’re still in the same clothes we wore to the sushi place. She wears a turquoise leather jacket, jeans, and boots.

I have on a camel blazer, a button-down shirt, jeans, and boots. Incredibly, we sort of match. Tammy Faye starts her wedding spiel. I bow my head and try to listen, but I can’t focus on what she’s saying.

I decipher a few scattered words, phrases. I hear that she asks us to “stop and smell the roses,” and says that today, “I’m knocking on Rebecca’s heart’s door” and she “is giving me the key to unlock it. ” The chapel provides rings, which Sam the cab driver hands over. Rebecca and I slip them on each other’s fingers and then we repeat the wedding vows.

We promise to stand by each other in good times and bad. We promise to love each other, honor each other, cherish each other. I hear someone sniffle and see Sam tearing up. Tammy Faye shuts her-leather binder, bobs her bouffant, and, before she pronounces us husband and wife, leads us in our final vow.

Rebecca and I look into each other’s eyes and promise that we will love each other until death do us part. Rebecca and I are about to celebrate our fifth wedding anniversary. I figure it’s time to give her an engagement ring. It may seem like I’m five years too late, but I’ve been thinking about giving her a ring for a long time.

We didn’t have a lot of money when we got married. An engagement ring was way out of my budget. Plus, we never had an engagement. We went from talking about getting married to getting married.

Six hours from sushi to the Stained Glass Wedding Chapel. I was love rich, cash poor, and we were in a hurry. , and the money has started coming in, first in a steady trickle, then flowing, then gushing, and I’ve managed to sock a sizable chunk away. Now, as we approach our fifth anniversary, our lives have really veered off into uncharted territory because Rebecca is pregnant and I want to get her a ring.

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We had sort of agreed when we got married that an engagement ring was after-the-fact and unnecessary. We both wear wedding bands that we had made, simple and gold. That’s enough, right? Well, no. I decide to surprise her, five years later, with the engagement ring I never gave her, for the engagement we never had.

I design it myself with a friend who’s a jeweler. I want to make a statement. Why? I just do.

I have a vague design in my mind, something sparkly as shit, full of diamonds, big and small. I place a large diamond in the middle of the setting and surround it with a circle of smaller diamonds. This ring is chock-full of diamonds. Glittery.

Twinkly. Very diamond-y. Blindingly diamond-y. We choose one of our favorite spots, Nobu in Malibu, for our anniversary celebration.

A few days before, my friend and fantasy-football partner asks if I’ve gotten Rebecca a decent gift for our fifth anniversary. I text him a picture of the ring. He texts me back one word: “Whoa. ” The night we go to Nobu, Rebecca drives so I can ride shotgun and follow my fantasy-football scores.

I know this will annoy her, especially on our anniversary. What she doesn’t know is that I’m doing this — annoying her — on purpose, as a diversion. I’m actually nervous. Eager.

Excited. I almost want to pull over on Pacific Coast Highway and present her the ring before we get to the restaurant. But I stick to the plan. I keep checking my fantasy-football scores.

If I’m on the phone, she won’t notice that I’m unusually fidgety and constantly tapping my sport coat, making sure I feel the ring tucked inside the pocket. As we head toward Malibu, as I expected, Rebecca starts giving me shit about being on my phone so much. I promise I’ll put the phone away after I check this one last score. I’m buying time.

In a few moments, we get to the restaurant and she’s super pissed.

“Okay, I’ll put the phone away,” I say, and I slide it into my pocket next to the ring. We go into the restaurant, follow the host to our seats at our favorite table, overlooking the water, and as we settle in, I pick up the menu on the pretense of looking at tonight’s specials. I cover my face with the menu as much as I can.

Then I slide my phone out of my pocket, and I text her the picture of the ring. Across the table, her phone buzzes with my text and she picks it up. I pretend to be annoyed.

“Hey, I thought we weren’t supposed to use our phones. ” She doesn’t hear me. She’s staring at her phone. She’s riveted by what she sees — the photo of the ring.

A look of utter confusion blankets her face. This is my opportunity. I reach into my pocket, grab the ring, and slide it across the table, right in front of her.

“What” — she says, pointing at her phone — “is this? ”“I don’t believe it,” she says. That’s what this means. She brings the ring close, eyes it, studies it, admires it, falls in love with it.

“I suppose so,” she says. “Sure, why not? ”Rebecca and I begin living our lives separately, even starting to date other people. What we don’t do is file the divorce papers.

I contend that we simply forget. Time sneaks by. One week leads to a month, then six months, then a year, two years, and finally the state of California contacts us with a letter, asking, “So, guys, what do you want to do about this petition to file for divorce that you started, like, a million years ago? You remember?

Are you in, or are you out? What are you doing with this? ”Rebecca and I have the same reaction to the letter.