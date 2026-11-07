The 'Love Is Blind' Season 11 Reunion Is This Weekend—Here's When You Can Watch It

Get ready for some major revelations about Sarah and John.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandspods, viewers spent more time counting the many red flags onscreen than rooting for any of the pairs to make it to the altar.

The November 4 finale ended with its last standing couple trading"I do"s... before a shocking reunion trailer hinted that the pair's happiness didn't last for long. How to Watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 11 ReunionSunday, November 8, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT . Based on previous installments, the pre-filmed special is expected to run for one hour and 30 minutes of revelations, crash-outs, and tears.

Also read The 'Affair' Rumor Behind 'Love Is Blind: Boston' Stars Sarah & John's Divorce

, where eager fans can watch the special a day early on Saturday, November 7 at 1 p.m. PT. In addition to reunion, the streaming event will include a live chat, interactive games, and never-before-seen bonus footage from the season.season 11 reunion teases the opposite of a Happily Ever After for its only successful wedding. The clip that auto-played after season 11's finale features host Nick Lachey asking an unseen man, point blank,"Did you cheat on your wife?

" Though season 11's only husband, John, isn't shown onscreen, there is a brief glimpse of what appears to be a crying Sarah as she's comforted by the other cast members. 's post-filming split.

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However, the trailer does show that all five of the season's remaining couples attended the reunion. So viewers can also expect updates onthat Sarah had filed for divorce from John earlier this year. According to the outlet, Sarah and John had been living separately since mid-April, a little over a year into their marriage.

The official news was preceded by a post from, who revealed in a spoiler-filled breakdown that John had been caught sexting an escort that he met on a night out with Rob. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAccording to Wise, John got very emotional about the split during the reunion's taping, though it's unknown how much of the footage will make it to air.

Wise also claimed that there was a moment where John's father yelled at Sarah for"going out every night," despite Sarah being clear throughout the season that she has a second job working at a bar.following filming. According to the influencer, Michaella ended up reconnecting with her other connection from the pods, beekeeper Matt. Wise claims that the pair dated but it did not end well, and that Michaella and Matt went"back and forth" about it during the reunion's taping.

Fans will have to wait and see whether their conversation makes the final cut. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joinedas a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general.

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She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including