The Lost Thrillers of the 1990s

The 1990s were a great decade for cinema, with many successful films that had a prestige bent and were made by legitimate filmmakers. However, the industry has lost its touch with thrillers, and many of the more intelligent, thoughtful thriller premises wind up being made into prestige television shows. The industry is missing out on smart, engaging entertainment for adults, and many of the more intelligent, thoughtful thriller premises wind up being made into prestige television shows. The loss of the thriller is a major detriment to the current film industry because Hollywood rarely makes smart, engaging entertainment for adults. Even though not every '90s thriller is going to end up having the same cultural legacy as Se7en or The Fugitive, there are quite a few that deserve a second look. The industry would kill to have films like these today.

The 1990s were perhaps the last truly great decade for cinema because there were successes to be found in every level of the cinematic ecosystem.

Although there were just as many sequels and remakes as there are today, many of the great blockbusters of the '90s had a prestige bent, and were made by legitimate filmmakers. It was a period of time in which critics and audiences seemed to be on the same page with what they considered to be important, much more so than it's remembered as being.

The '90s saw an expansion of what the cinematic marketplace looked like because of the rising popularity of independent cinema. Thanks to Reservoir Dogs and Slacker, it was proven that low-budget films could play at festivals and become legitimate cultural touchstones, making indie cinema cool for those who wanted more edgy material. The loss of the thriller is a major detriment to the current film industry because Hollywood rarely makes smart, engaging entertainment for adults.

Studios are more likely to cater to younger audiences with reboots and video game adaptations, and many of the more intelligent, thoughtful thriller premises wind up being made into prestige television shows. Even though not every '90s thriller is going to end up having the same cultural legacy as Se7en or The Fugitive, there are quite a few that deserve a second look. The industry would kill to have films like these today.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil was an adaptation of an acclaimed, bestselling true crime novel about an unusual murder trial that was held in Savannah, Georgia. While Clint Eastwood was still best known for his work with Westerns and traditional crime dramas at this time, he ended up being the perfect choice to helm a tricky thriller about the minutia of the legal system.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is the rare courtroom drama that manages to be riveting, even though it is fairly obvious from the moment that it begins who the killer is. Arlington Road is a film that was ahead of its time in examining the rise of anti-government extremism and domestic terrorism, as it certainly plays differently today in wake of the tragic events of the past decade.

While at the time the film courted a significant amount of controversy and ended up underperforming at the box office because of its proximity to the Waco Siege and Oklahoma City bombings, similar events have become so commonplace in the America of today that Arlington Road feels even more pertinent. Bad Influence was released when erotic thrillers were still a major box office draw, as the genre has been essentially extinct in the past decade because of how hesitant Gen Z seems to be with sex on the big screen.

The industry is missing out on smart, engaging entertainment for adults, and many of the more intelligent, thoughtful thriller premises wind up being made into prestige television shows. The loss of the thriller is a major detriment to the current film industry because Hollywood rarely makes smart, engaging entertainment for adults.

Even though not every '90s thriller is going to end up having the same cultural legacy as Se7en or The Fugitive, there are quite a few that deserve a second look. The industry would kill to have films like these today.





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