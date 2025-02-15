The Lost Disney Movie: A Snow White Adventure

This article explores a forgotten Disney movie project featuring Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, detailing its intriguing plot and its cancellation by John Lasseter.

In 1961, a cartoon series based on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was adapted in Belgium, running from 1961 to 1967. However, it appeared to be more of a series of specials rather than a full-fledged television series, consisting of only nine episodes. The movie's plot was quite interesting. It followed Grumpy and Dopey on a quest into the Old Forest to the city of Dwarfenholme. Along the way, they would encounter the other Dwarfs and befriend a young girl named Narcissa.

Simultaneously, the Dwarfs were being hunted by an evil wizard who desired to exploit their power to access the Olden Dwarf's ancient magic. However, Narcissa was the wizard's daughter, and she secretly worked with him to deceive the Dwarfs. The film would have concluded with Narcissa betraying her father by stealing the Olden Dwarf's magic, placing him in a mirror, and then turning on the Dwarfs.This lost Disney project was intended to be a unique departure from the typical animated sequels, offering a more mature and engaging story. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs that even a forgotten concept like this continues to pique the interest of fans and filmmakers alike.





