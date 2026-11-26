The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim begins streaming on Prime Video on November 28, 2026, following its box office underperformance and streaming success on HBO Max.

The animated feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is scheduled to begin streaming on Prime Video on Saturday, November 28, 2026. This move marks the film's transition to a new digital platform nearly two years after its initial theatrical debut in late 2024. The release date coincides with the availability of the final episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, which will be accessible two days prior to the anime's arrival.

The War of the Rohirrim Streaming Availability

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have confirmed that the anime fantasy prequel will officially land on Amazon's Prime Video service on the specified November date. Although the film initially underperformed during its cinematic run, it experienced immediate popularity on subscription video-on-demand platforms. The movie debuted on HBO Max on February 28, 2025, where it quickly dominated the platform's global top ten charts by claiming the number one spot.

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The decision to move The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to Prime Video allows the studio to capitalize on the title's strong digital performance. This strategy diverges from its initial theatrical rollout, which saw the animated feature gross only approximately $20 million. That revenue figure fell short of the movie's $30 million production budget, indicating a lackluster performance in movie theaters compared to its subsequent streaming success.

The War of the Rohirrim Plot and Production Team

The narrative of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim focuses on the legendary origins of King Helm Hammerhand of Rohan. The story depicts Helm defending his kingdom against Wulf, a vengeful and ruthless lord, following a fatal argument that resulted in the death of Wulf's father. This conflict triggers an all-out war in which Wulf captures Rohan's capital city, Edoras, forcing Helm and his people to retreat.

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The refugees take refuge in the mighty fortress of the Hornburg, which is later known as Helm's Deep, where they prepare for a daring last stand against the invading forces. Helm's daughter, Héra, plays a pivotal role as she steps up to lead the resistance against the enemy. The film was directed by Kenji Kamiyama, marking a unique reimagining of J.R.R. Tolkien's work as an anime feature for the first time.

The voice cast for The War of the Rohirrim includes Brian Cox as Helm, Gaia Wise as Héra, and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf. Additional voices are provided by Laurence Ubong Williams as Fréaláf Hildeson and Lorraine Ashbourne as Olwyn. Franchise veterans Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan reprise their connection to Middle-earth by voicing Orcs named Shank and Wrot, respectively. Miranda Otto returns to the role of Éowyn, serving as the film's narrator in her first appearance in the franchise over two decades after the original trilogy.

Warner Bros Upcoming Lord of the Rings Releases

Following the digital release of The War of the Rohirrim, Warner Bros. Pictures is preparing to release a new live-action Lord of the Rings movie on December 17, 2027. The upcoming film, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is being directed by franchise vet Andy Serkis, who is producing the project alongside Peter Jackson. Production on this new live-action entry is currently underway in New Zealand, expanding the cinematic timeline of Middle-earth.

The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum includes several returning actors reprising their iconic roles. Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace as Thranduil. Andy Serkis himself will portray Sméagol, continuing his dual legacy in the series as both director and performer. Joining the ensemble are Kate Winslet as Marigol, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Seren.

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A significant casting change in the upcoming live-action film involves the role of Aragorn. Jamie Dornan is taking over the character from Viggo Mortensen, who played the king in Peter Jackson's original trilogy. Both the animated prequel and the upcoming live-action sequel are set before the events of Jackson's films, exploring different eras and narratives within the broader Lord of the Rings universe. The Rings of Power season 3 episodes will be fully available for streaming just prior to The War of the Rohirrim's debut on Prime Video.