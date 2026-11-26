Amazon confirms The Lord of the Rings Season 4 renewal following a 15% drop in Season 3 premiere viewing minutes compared to the previous year.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially secured its future on Prime Video with a confirmation for a fourth season, despite a notable decline in audience engagement during its most recent release. Amazon MGM Studios announced the renewal on Tuesday, ensuring the fantasy epic continues its run even as the franchise navigates a post-season 3 viewership dip.

Viewership Numbers Drop 15 Percent

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premiered on November 11, 2026, marking a two-year hiatus since the second installment. This extended break appears to have impacted initial audience momentum, with the new season generating 866 million total viewing minutes on Prime Video during its premiere week. Approximately 70 percent of this figure, totaling 606 million minutes, was accumulated from the first four episodes that dropped on November 11, 2026. These metrics represent a decrease of nearly 15 percent compared to the 1.02 billion minutes that Season 2 secured in its first week back in August 2024.

Also read ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon Prime Video

Critical Acclaim Versus Audience Reaction

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 has received generally positive critical reviews, with observers praising the improved visual quality and tighter narrative structure compared to earlier iterations. Critics have specifically highlighted the strong performances of the cast and the refined storytelling approach. However, consumer feedback has been more mixed, with some viewers criticizing the pacing and the heavy reliance on complex lore that may alienate casual fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production Begins In Spring 2027

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 4 is already in pre-production and is scheduled to begin filming in the spring of 2027. The production will take place at Shepperton Studios in the United Kingdom, maintaining the series' established British filming base. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will return to direct the upcoming season, continuing their leadership over the creative team that has guided the franchise since its inception.

Amazon Studios Celebrates The One Ring Milestone

Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, emphasized the strategic importance of the franchise in a statement regarding the renewal. He described The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as a defining series for Prime Video and expressed pride in the upcoming installment. Friedlander noted that Season 3 delivers a landmark moment for fans by depicting the forging of the One Ring, a pivotal event in J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age lore that sets the stage for the dramatic developments expected in Season 4.