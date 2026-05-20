The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 Release Date Revealed

The upcoming season will air new installments weekly, likely ending before the year is over. However, the release date for the movie has not been revealed yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3's official release date has been revealed, and it's great news for the upcoming slate of Middle-earth projects that are coming soon.

The Rings of Power is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, focusing on the events that forged the titular Rings of Power, as well as the One Ring, leading to Sauron's rule across the fantasy world. The Rings of Power season 3 will see a major time jump happen in the show, taking place multiple years after the end of The Rings of Power season 2.

Another upcoming project is the upcoming movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Set within the same continuity as Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, The Hunt for Gollum depicts Gandalf's quest to find Gollum prior to the formation of the Fellowship in the Third Age





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Television Movies Middle-Earth The Lord Of The Rings The Rings Of Power Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum War Of The Elves And Sauron Sauron Middle-Earth Projects Peter Jackson's The Lord Of The Rings Movie Tr Second Age One Ring The Hunt For Gollum Time Jump Major Event Sideshow Collectibles Cab Bobby Farrelly Andy Fundamental Jeff Bezos Sideshow Collectibles Three Seven Nine Khazad-Dûm The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum War Of The Elves And Sauron The Rings Of Power The Hunt For Gollum Númenor The Forge The Sea Is Always Right. The Stranger Before The Ring Gift Of The Valar Three Seven Nine Khazad-Dûm

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