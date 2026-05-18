The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Returns After Two Seasons, With a Grand Return This November

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a Prime Video series adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth tales, is making a return with its third season this November, one year after its previous installment ended.

Franchises rise and fall, but there are some which seemingly endure forever. Prime Video stepped forward with a contender, its mega-bucks series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

After two seasons which haven't attained the heights set by Game of Thrones, the series is making a grand return with its third season this November. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, Rings of Power adapted on-screen for the first time, bits of J.R. R. Tolkien's work that were previously confined to texts. The Prime Video series is one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, and its return is welcome.

And The Rings of Power returns at a time when being a fan of Tolkien's work seems almost glorious





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lord Of The Rings Rings Of Power Prime Video Game Of Thrones Tolkien Fantasy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter Faceoff on TVThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to return for Season 3 on November 11, 2026, while Harry Potter prepares to release its television adaptation on HBO Max. This will be the first major face-off between Tolkien's and Rowling's franchises.

Read more »

Lord of the Rings MMO Game Cancellation and Upcoming DevelopmentThe Lord of the Rings MMO game has been canceled, but there is hope for a new game in development. Fans share their thoughts and grievances about the cancellation.

Read more »

‘Game of Thrones’ Meets ‘Lord of the Rings’ in Failed Fantasy Franchise-Starter Slaying Netflix CompetitionThe mega-budget video game adaptation Warcraft, which turns 10 this year, is witnessing major success on Netflix. Find out more.

Read more »

Prime Video Announces The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for November 2026 DebutPrime Video has announced the highly anticipated return of the fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will hit their screens before the end of the year. The show has been absent for two years, but it seems like the response from fans has continued to carry its momentum, making it suitable for the third season.

Read more »