The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Confirms Blue Wizard Identity

Season 3 of Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has finally confirmed the true identity of the Dark Wizard as Pallando, one of the two Blue Wizards sent to Middle-earth in the Second Age. This revelation sheds new light on the history of Middle-earth and the role of the Blue Wizards in Tolkien's legendarium.

After years of speculation, fans of The Lord of the Rings have finally received an answer about the true identity of the notorious Dark Wizard in Season 3 of Amazon's 'The Rings of Power'. Ever since we first encountered this desert ruler, who holds sway over the eastern land of Rhûn, there have been many theories about which Istari he might be. But the truth is far less complicated: this Dark Wizard of the East is none other than Pallando, one of the two Blue Wizards sent to Middle-earth before Gandalf.

The Blue Wizards: Forgotten Figures in Middle-earth's History

Although the other Blue Wizard, Alatar, makes no appearance in Season 3, their existence and actions have significant implications for the history of Middle-earth. According to Tolkien, the Blue Wizards were sent to Middle-earth likely around the same time as Glorfindel during the Second Age. Their task was to circumvent Sauron, to bring help to the few tribes of Men that had rebelled against the Dark Lord. These tribes were meant to be some of those furthest from the Kingdom of Númenor.

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The Betrayal of Alatar and the Consequences for Middle-earth

As revealed in The Rings of Power's Season 3, it was Pallando, under the influence of the Dark Lord and consumed by his lust for power, who betrayed and murdered Alatar, leaving the eastern lands of Middle-earth to be cursed and laid to waste. This act, while shocking, is not beyond the realm of possibility when examining Tolkien's legendarium. Tolkien himself continued to shift and change the backstory of the Blue Wizards, including their names, which he altered to Morinehtar and Rómestámo near the end of his life.

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The Significance of Pallando's Redemption

The revelation of Pallando's true identity serves as a compelling direction for Season 3, as Gandalf must now confront the possibility that his own brother, Pallando, has been corrupted by the same forces of darkness that led to the downfall of Saruman. In light of this, Gandalf's new mission to redeem his wizard brother becomes an interesting development, as he is tasked with preventing the armies of Rhûn from joining Sauron. Only then can the two of them restore balance to Middle-earth, reversing the damage caused by Pallando's corruption. This plot twist not only sheds new light on the history of Middle-earth but also sets the stage for a compelling story arc in the coming seasons of The Rings of Power.