Director Andy Serkis confirms The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum production is complete. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, premieres in December 2027.

The production of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially concluded, marking a significant milestone in the franchise's history. Director Andy Serkis and the creative team celebrated the completion of filming with a unique, meta-style video announcement. Rather than using a standard social media post, the team treated the character Gollum as the primary celebrity of the movie.

Gollum Celebrates Wrap with Hilarious Video

Gollum, the creature whose centuries-long obsession with the One Ring helped determine the fate of Middle-earth, was portrayed as unwilling to leave the set. As production crews dismantled sets and packed performer trailers, Gollum remained behind, insisting on holding onto his squatter's rights. This humorous departure from standard industry norms highlights the film's focus on character-driven storytelling. The announcement confirms that principal photography is finished, leaving only post-production work to be completed.

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Return to Motion-Capture Performance Legacy

Andy Serkis originally redefined motion-capture performance capabilities with his portrayal of Gollum in the previous trilogy. Decades later, he is returning to the role, directing a narrative told entirely from Gollum's unique perspective. This film allows Serkis to revisit the character that established him as a pioneer in performance-capture technology. The upcoming project serves as both a directorial venture and a deep dive into the origins of one of cinema's most complex villains.

Plot Follows Gollum After Bilbo's Escape

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's lore, the story begins after the events where Gollum hunts Bilbo Baggins. After serving the giant spider Shelob, Gollum is captured by Sauron and tortured into revealing Bilbo's possession of the Ring. This disclosure makes Sauron aware of Hobbits and the Shire for the first time. Gollum eventually escapes Sauron's clutches, only to be hunted by Gandalf and Strider, also known as Aragorn. Both men seek to confirm Gandalf's suspicions regarding the nature of Bilbo's Ring.

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Film Ends With Hunt for Frodo in Moria

The narrative arc reportedly concludes with Gollum turning the tables on his pursuers. Upon learning about Frodo Baggins and his quest to destroy the One Ring, Gollum initiates his own hunt. The film is said to end with Gollum picking up the trail of the Fellowship as they enter the Mines of Moria. This sets the stage for future conflicts while providing a self-contained chapter in the character's tragic history. The storyline bridges the gap between the prelude and the main trilogy events.

Star Power and Awards Considerations

Starring Robert Pattinson, the film aims to solidify the legitimacy of performance-capture acting as an award-worthy discipline. Pattinson joins a roster of high-profile actors who will soon have access to advanced promotional weapons tied to the franchise. The release is scheduled for theaters in December 2027. Industry observers note that the visual quality of the production video hints at the charisma Gollum brings to the screen. This approach suggests a confident marketing strategy focused on the character's enduring appeal.