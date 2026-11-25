Warner Bros confirms production wrap for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Andy Serkis directs and stars as the creature in this Peter Jackson era prequel arriving Dec 17, 2027.

Production for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially concluded its filming schedule, marking a significant milestone for the upcoming prequel film. Warner Bros. celebrated the wrap with a humorous behind-the-scenes video that depicts the crew packing up their equipment, yet facing a minor comedic hurdle. The star of the production, the character Gollum, is portrayed as such a demanding diva that the crew struggles to leave the set without him.

Andy Serkis Directs and Stars as Gollum

Andy Serkis returns to the Middle-earth franchise to both direct the feature film and reprise his iconic role as the slimy, ring-obsessed creature. This production is set to take place chronologically between the events of The Hobbit trilogy and the original Lord of the Rings trilogy that was helmed by Peter Jackson. Serkis is known for his pioneering work in performance capture, making his dual role as director and lead actor a unique undertaking for this project.

Also read ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed For Season 4

Release Date Set for December 2027

The film is now firmly scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027. This confirms a wide release window that gives the post-production team ample time to complete the complex visual effects required for the character of Gollum. The specific date places the movie squarely in the prime holiday season, a traditional slot for major fantasy blockbusters aiming for maximum audience reach and box office potential.

Creative Team Behind the Script

The screenplay for The Hunt for Gollum is crafted by a robust team of writers including Arty Papageorgiou, Phoebe Gittins, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens. The script also draws directly from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien, ensuring fidelity to the source material that has captivated fans for decades. Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens previously collaborated extensively with Peter Jackson on the original trilogy, providing continuity in the creative vision of the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Genre and Franchise Context

Classified as an Action, Adventure, and Fantasy film, the project aims to expand the lore of the Middle-earth universe with a new perspective. The cast includes the legendary Andy Serkis in the lead role, anchoring the film with the performance that defined the character for modern audiences. This prequel serves as a bridge for fans of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, offering deeper insight into the origins of one of fantasy literature's most complex villains.

Next Steps for the Production

With filming now complete, the focus shifts entirely to post-production, where the visual effects team will bring Gollum to life for the screen. Warner Bros. will continue to release promotional material to build anticipation for the 2027 release. Fans are encouraged to monitor official channels for updates on trailers and additional cast announcements as the release date approaches.