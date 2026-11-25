Peter Jackson's The Hunt for Gollum officially wraps filming and lands a December 17 2027 release. New details reveal Jamie Dornan as Strider and an all-new cast.

Peter Jackson's highly anticipated fantasy film The Hunt for Gollum has officially reached a significant milestone as principal photography has concluded. The studio has confirmed that the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on 17 December 2027. This release date anchors the film firmly in the upcoming calendar for fantasy genre enthusiasts.

The Hunt for Gollum Wraps Production

The production on The Hunt for Gollum has officially ended after a period of intense filming. A new teaser has been released to celebrate the wrap, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. This visual content showcases the cast and crew working in various beautiful landscapes across the shooting locations.

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The teaser concludes with a short skit featuring the character Gollum himself. The creature directly addresses the audience, stating that the movie is not yet ready for public consumption. This creative choice adds a layer of meta-narrative to the promotional material.

Key Cast Members and Characters

Gollum is portrayed through motion capture technology by director Peter Jackson himself. He takes on the dual role of filmmaker and primary antagonist. Jackson is supported by a roster of returning Lord of the Rings alumni who lend their talents to the project.

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Ian McKellen returns to the franchise to reprise his role as the wizard. Lee Pace and Elijah Wood also appear in the film, bringing back their iconic characters from the previous saga. Their involvement ensures continuity with the established timeline of Middle-earth.

Jamie Dornan stars as Strider, who is identified as the human Aragorn. In the narrative, Gandalf sends Strider on a mission to hunt the creature. The story is told primarily from the perspective of Gollum, shifting the traditional hero's journey focus.

New Faces in Middle-earth

The film introduces several new major stars to the cast list. Anya Taylor-Joy joins the ensemble, adding her acclaimed acting skills to the fantasy epic. Leo Woodall is also part of the new group of actors portraying key roles in this installment.

Kate Winslet appears in the cast as well, expanding the star power of the production. Her presence alongside Jackson's direction highlights the ambitious scale of the project. The combination of veteran actors and new talent creates a diverse cast.

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Production Details and Release

Warner Bros Pictures is the official distributor for The Hunt for Gollum. The film is being produced by New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, and The Imaginarium Studios. Peter Jackson shares producing duties with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

Zane Weiner also serves as a producer on this ambitious fantasy adventure. The screenplay was crafted by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou. Their collective writing experience ensures a rich narrative depth.

The movie is canon to Jackson's timeline and takes place between the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Parts of the story will run parallel to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. This positioning allows the film to bridge key gaps in the saga history.

The definitive release date is set for 17 December 2027. Fans can expect a theatrical experience that continues the legacy of Middle-earth. The film promises to explore the origins of one of fantasy literature's most complex villains.