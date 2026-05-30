The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Plot Leak Confirmed by Elijah Wood

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a new prequel film set to explore the backstory of Sméagol and his pursuit of the One Ring. The film, directed by Andy Serkis, is expected to arrive on December 17, 2027, and will follow Gollum in the years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a new prequel film set to explore the backstory of Sméagol and his pursuit of the One Ring .

The film, directed by Andy Serkis, is expected to arrive on December 17, 2027, and will follow Gollum in the years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in the original trilogy, recently spoke about the film's plot leak and appeared to confirm that the leaked details are legitimate.

According to Wood, the film will explore Sméagol before his full transformation into Gollum, as well as his pursuit of the One Ring after Bilbo Baggins takes it from his cave. The film also seems to be expanding on Tolkien lore, specifically the idea that Gollum was tracked by Rangers before Sauron could learn too much about the Ring's location.

This period of time is expected to be dramatized in the film, with Rangers attempting to find Gollum before Sauron's forces can use him to uncover the Ring's location. The film's storyline is expected to be a prequel to the original trilogy, but it will not be a direct retelling of the same events.

Instead, it will focus on the events leading up to the Fellowship of the Ring, and will explore the backstory of Sméagol and his transformation into Gollum. The film's plot leak has given fans a clearer idea of what to expect from the film, and has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the Lord of the Rings series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be a thrilling addition to the series, and will provide fans with a new perspective on the events leading up to the Fellowship of the Ring. The film's storyline is expected to be a mix of action, adventure, and drama, and will explore the complex and nuanced character of Sméagol/Gollum. The film's release date is set for December 17, 2027, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be a must-see for fans of the series, and will provide a new and exciting perspective on the events leading up to the Fellowship of the Ring





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The Lord Of The Rings The Hunt For Gollum Elijah Wood Andy Serkis Gollum Sméagol One Ring Fellowship Of The Ring Tolkien Lore Prequel Film

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