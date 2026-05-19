The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Is Inspired by Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

The upcoming installment of The Lord of the Rings saga is inspired by Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, creating a unique connection between the two movies. The movie will be the first live-action Middle-earth movie since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies in 2014.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is an upcoming installment of The Lord of the Rings saga inspired by Joaquin Phoenix 's Joker .

The movie will be the first live-action Middle-earth movie since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies in 2014. The story will focus on Gollum, who is being sought after by figures like Gandalf in the years leading up to The Fellowship of the Ring. Producer Peter Jackson explained that the psychological elements in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum were inspired by Phoenix's role as The Joker. The movie arrives in theaters December 17, 2027





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The Lord Of The Rings The Hunt For Gollum Joker Middle-Earth Peter Jackson Andy Serkis Joaquin Phoenix

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