The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Cast and Release Details

An upcoming film in the Lord of the Rings series, The Hunt for Gollum, reveals its star-studded cast and a 2027 release date, featuring returns of beloved characters and new additions to the Middle-earth saga.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is an upcoming film scheduled for release in United States theaters on December 17, 2027. The movie features a notable cast including Andy Serkis , Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Lee Pace as Thranduil, Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider, and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

Anya Taylor-Joy has also joined the ensemble, portraying Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm who serves as a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil. Taylor-Joy is recognized for her roles in films such as Dune: Part Two, The Queen's Gambit, The Witch, Split, Thoroughbreds, The New Mutants, Last Night in Soho, The Menu, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and for voicing Princess Peach in the Super Mario animated movies.

The film is produced by Peter Jackson alongside Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Zane Weiner. Executive producers include Ken Kamins, Andy Serkis, and Jonathan Cavendish of The Imaginarium. The screenplay is written by Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou. The project is part of the broader expansion of the Lord of the Rings franchise, with intellectual property rights for the series having shifted to a new company.

Additional context includes remarks from Elijah Wood on his return as Frodo, and announcements regarding other adaptations like Disney's live-action Moana and the DCU's Wonder Woman film





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Lord Of The Rings Hunt For Gollum Anya Taylor-Joy Andy Serkis Ian Mckellen Elijah Wood Peter Jackson Movie Release 2027

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