The Lord of the Rings Rings of Power Season 3 Release Date and Galadriel Music Video

The Lord of the Rings Rings of Power season 3 premieres November 11. Amazon releases the official Morning Shall Come music video starring AURORA on November 6.

The third season of The Lord of the Rings Rings of Power arrives on November 11, transporting viewers further into the Second Age of Middle-earth. The narrative jumps forward several years after the events of the previous season, escalating the ancient conflict between Sauron and the Elves. Forces of evil now vastly outnumber the defenders of good as the Dark Lord focuses his efforts on completing the One Ring.

Galadriel Romance Storyline Expands

Amazon MGM Studios confirms that season three introduces a central love story between Galadriel and Celeborn. This narrative development allows the audience to witness a different side of Morfydd Clark's character, who had not been fully explored in previous installments. Jamie Campbell Bower joins the cast this season playing Celeborn, bringing a necessary counterpart to Galadriel's journey.

Also read Rings of Power Season 3 Blue Wizard Surpasses Gandalf in Power Hierarchy Before September 2026 Return

Bear McCreary, the series composer, collaborated directly with the Norwegian artist AURORA to create the track Morning Shall Come. McCreary stated he could not imagine a better vocal match for Tolkien's narrative world than AURORA. He cited her hauntingly ethereal tones and powerful chest voice as essential elements needed to echo off distant mountains within the story.

Music Video Premiere Details Released

Viewers can access the official Morning Shall Come music video premiere this Friday, November 6, via Amazon Music. The release serves as a preview for the season, offering a visual representation of the heartbreaking tribute to the love story depicted in the series. The video highlights the duality of light and dark that exists within all characters.

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AURORA shared that she and McCreary created the piece to show the soft and tough aspects of human nature. She expressed hope that listeners can hear themselves in the song, specifically identifying the part of themselves that wants to break and the part that refuses to give in. The collaboration was described as an honor and a joy for the artist.

Stakes Rise for Middle-earth Defenders

The stakes continue to escalate as Sauron works diligently to finish the One Ring. The war between the forces of evil and the Elves is raging, creating a gloomy atmosphere akin to Mount Doom. However, the introduction of the musical tribute provides a moment of emotional resonance amidst the epic conflict.

Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music at Amazon MGM Studios, praised the collaboration between McCreary and AURORA. He noted that bringing the artist into the world of the show gave the story a voice no one else could provide. Fans are encouraged to watch the video premiere this Friday to prepare for the season three launch on November 11.