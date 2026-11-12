The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Arondir Death Impact on Theo

Ismael Cruz Córdova discusses the emotional weight of Arondir's death in Rings of Power S3E4 and how Theo's betrayal reshapes his future in the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power undergoes a permanent transformation after the shocking death of Arondir in season 3, episode 4 titled Gundabad. Arondir, portrayed by Ismael Cruz Córdova, is killed by Theo, played by Tyroe Muhafidin, who has been transformed into one of the Nazgnagôl serving Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers. This pivotal moment concludes the story of a prominent character who served as a father figure to Theo throughout seasons 1 and 2.

Actor Reflections on Arondir Final Scene

Tyroe Muhafidin shared with ScreenRant Grant Hermanns that preparing for the scene required deep emotional engagement and discussions with his co-star Ismael Cruz Córdova. He described the sequence as a celebration of Ismael and a tribute to his performance, noting that the filming spanned over two weeks with varying emotional intensity each day. The actors often reflected on the realization that it was their last time working together, leading to heavy emotions that they processed privately after shooting wrapped for the day.

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Muhafidin emphasized that the scene was designed as a beautiful send-off for a strong character, allowing both actors to sit with the weight of their final collaboration. He noted that while the process was difficult, it was essential for them to be there for each other during this emotional culmination. The actors aimed to honor the long history between their characters, ensuring that the death carried significant impact and respect for Ismael Cruz Córdova's work on the show.

Theo Transformation and Inner Conflict

Theo has now crossed a line from which he cannot fully return, as he is under Sauron's command and has committed murder against someone he loved. Despite this point of no return, Muhafidin hints that Theo will continue to fight for himself and struggle with intense inner conflict. The character retains autonomy over his mind and body but is expected to be racked with guilt, which will heavily inform his decisions in the upcoming episodes.

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This development marks a significant shift for Theo, who was previously drawn to the hilt that led to Mount Doom's creation in season 1. His resentment toward Arondir and the Elf community has been building throughout the series, culminating in this betrayal. The show has foreshadowed this moment since the opening battle in season 3, episode 1, where Arondir hallucinates killing a young man who resembles Theo, reversing their fates in episode 4.

Character Origins and Future Narrative Paths

Unlike characters such as Galadriel played by Morfydd Clark, Elrond played by Robert Aramayo, or Gandalf played by Daniel Weyman, who are derived from J.R.R. Tolkien's original works, Arondir is an original creation for the Prime Video series. This unique status made his fate unpredictable from the start, yet his death at the hands of Theo remains a surprising turn for viewers. Another original character, Bronwyn played by Nazanin Boniadi, is Theo's mother and was previously in a romantic relationship with Arondir, adding further complexity to the tragedy.

Before Sauron fully intervenes in the scene, it appears that Arondir is getting through to Theo, suggesting that the betrayal might not be absolute. Theo may not have completely thrown in his lot with Sauron, leaving room for potential redemption or a struggle to not become one of the final nine Nazgnagôl. The narrative promises to explore how Theo deals with his guilt and the consequences of his actions as the season progresses, keeping audiences engaged with the moral ambiguity of his position.