The Lord of the Rings News and Information

This text provides a comprehensive update on The Lord of the Rings series, including information on upcoming movies, TV series, and games.

Right now is a great time to be a fan of The Lord of the Rings, with several movies in development and a TV series confirmed to release before the end of the year.

The third season of the prequel series, The Rings of Power, will return before the end of this year, on November 11. Additionally, there will be a premiere of The Hunt for Gollum in December, featuring a recast Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. Also announced recently is a mysterious new Lord of the Rings project developed by Warhorse Studios. This game is highly anticipated.

Lastly, there is a Middle-earth RPG currently in development by Warhorse Studios. The details of the game are being kept under wraps





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The Lord Of The Rings Movies TV Series Game Development Prequel Series Warhorse Studios

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