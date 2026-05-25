The Lord of the Rings Fans Prepare for a Big Year in 2026 with the Return of The Rings of Power and The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings fans are excited about the upcoming year as Prime Video confirmed that production on the third season of The Rings of Power has wrapped filming. The show will premiere on November 11, 2026, and Lord of the Rings fans are also looking forward to a return to theaters with The Hunt for Gollum, which is set to hit the big screen on December 18, 2027. Additionally, Sideshow Collectibles has announced a new Nazgul art print, The Black Rider, set to officially launch this summer.

The Lord of the Rings fans are in for a big year in 2026 with the return of the Prime Video original series, The Rings of Power.

The show's third season has wrapped filming, and it will premiere on November 11, 2026. Additionally, Lord of the Rings fans are gearing up for a return to theaters next year with The Hunt for Gollum, which is set to hit the big screen on December 18, 2027. Viggo Mortensen will not reprise his role as Aragorn in the film, and Jamie Dornan will play the character instead.

The various creatures in The Lord of the Rings franchise, such as the Nazgul or Ringwraiths, have helped it become the biggest fantasy franchise in the world. Sideshow Collectibles has announced a new Nazgul art print, The Black Rider, set to officially launch this summer





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Lord of the Rings Fans Excited for Upcoming Projects and Exclusive ArtworkLord of the Rings fans have a lot to look forward to this summer, with the official release of The Black Rider framed art print from Álvaro Jiménez and Sideshow available for pre-order now and set to ship between June and July 2026. The print is a beautiful depiction of one of the most iconic scenes from The Fellowship of the Ring, where the group of Hobbits cower under a tree stump for fear of being captured by the dreaded Nazgul Ringwraiths.

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An Epic Return for Saruman in Lord of the Rings MerchandiseThe news of a Saruman life-size bust statue, set to be released in 2026, has caught the attention of Lord of the Rings fans worldwide. The statue, created by Infinity Studio and Juxta Films, features a full-scale, lifelike replica of Saruman with an ever-watching eye and the Palantir - an indestructible crystal ball.

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Peter Jackson's Opportunity to Undo His Biggest Middle-earth MistakePeter Jackson has discussed making a new movie in the world of The Lord of the Rings, and this could be the perfect opportunity for the director to undo his greatest mistake. Jackson made some of the best Lord of the Rings movies of all time, directing both the original trilogy as well as the prequel trilogy, The Hobbit. With those done, audiences are still not tired of Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is a hit on Prime Video, even if the reception to the program has been more mixed. However, that iteration of Tolkien's world, despite replicating much of the same design, is not connected to Jackson's six films. The films are with New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., and the studio is hard at work on new chapters. The most recent release in this canon is the anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, but more live-action features are on the way with The Hunt for Gollum and Shadow of the Past. All of these Lord of the Rings movies are linked to Jackson's trilogy, but new reports have suggested that another long-rumored project may also finally be in the works. If Jackson comes on board to adapt this work, it will give the director the chance to undo what has arguably been the biggest mistake in Middle-earth so far.

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