The Lord of the Rings Circle of Conflict Dice Game Released for Third Age Fans

New strategy game The Lord of the Rings Circle of Conflict lets players control both factions in the Third Age. Officially available November 13 for $49.99 in the US with dual-army mechanics.

The tabletop market sees a major expansion of J.R.R. Tolkien lore with the official release of The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict on November 13. This new strategic dice game from Office Dog transports players back to the Third Age of Middle-earth. It offers a unique dual-perspective gameplay experience that distinguishes it from previous fantasy board games.

Dual Faction Strategy Mechanics Explained

Designed by Stephen Buonocore and Geoff Engelstein, Circle of Conflict requires two to four participants to manage two opposing armies simultaneously. Players command both the Free Peoples and The Shadow armies, engaging in a complex web of alliances and betrayals. Each participant fights The Shadow of the player to their left with their Free Peoples army. Simultaneously, their own Shadow army battles the Free Peoples of the player to their right.

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This mechanic forces players to outmaneuver their neighbors on two fronts while managing conflicting objectives. The game utilizes custom dice, dry-erase boards, and a wooden Gollum marker to track progress. Every die roll presents a critical choice that can strengthen your position or create openings for opponents to exploit during the battle.

Victory Conditions and Faction Objectives

The Free Peoples must guide the Fellowship to Mount Doom or defeat the Shadow in direct combat to achieve victory. Conversely, The Shadow faction wins by fully corrupting a rival Fellowship or destroying its enemies with military force. The game concludes when either of these conditions is met, though the ultimate winner is determined by the total victory points earned across both factions.

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This system allows success with one army to offset losses with the other, adding significant replayability to each session. Players must decide whether to recruit iconic characters for the Free Peoples or muster troops of Mordor for The Shadow. Strategic decisions include hunting opponents' Fellowship with Nazgûl or secretly moving their own Fellowship to evade Sauron's watchful Eye.

Availability, Pricing, and Release Context

Circle of Conflict is available for £41 through Thirsty Meeples in the UK. In the United States, consumers can purchase the game directly from Asmodee for $49.99. This release arrives as Prime Video's The Rings of Power returns for its third season, continuing the exploration of the Second Age. Andy Serkis is also scheduled to return as Gollum for The Hunt for Gollum, currently set for December 2027.

While Warhorse Studios develops an official open-world RPG, fans can now revisit the Third Age immediately. The game offers a structured way to engage with the lore before future cinematic and digital expansions. Each session runs approximately 60 to 90 minutes, making it suitable for family game nights during the holiday season.

Impact on Middle-earth Tabletop Market

The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict joins a growing lineup of Tolkien-inspired tabletop releases. It provides players with the rare opportunity to control both sides of the defining conflict in Middle-earth history. The integration of classic lore with modern board game mechanics appeals to both hardcore fantasy enthusiasts and casual gamers.

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Office Dog and Asmodee have positioned this title as a direct translation of the famous literary conflict. The dual-army system adds a layer of strategic depth not found in traditional faction-based games. This release marks a significant addition to the hobby, allowing players to experience the balance of power in the Third Age firsthand.