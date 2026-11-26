Explore the proposed 2026 re-cast for The Lord of the Rings featuring Ralph Fiennes as Saruman, Theo James as Boromir, Matt Berry as Gimli, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Legolas.

The iconic fantasy film franchise The Lord of the Rings is widely considered the most totemic fantasy film franchise of all time. Produced during the early 2000s, it precipitated a revival of fantasy cinema that has not been matched since its peak. The series featured groundbreaking digital effects, incredible sets, miniatures, epic battle sequences, and an emotionally resonant storyline that gave all its technical wizardry purpose.

The Perfect Original Cast

Most of all, the franchise was cast perfectly. It featured a wealth of actors, both seasoned and new, revitalizing the careers of some and launching others. Every actor fit perfectly into their role, and it is hard to imagine anyone else taking them over. The original casting by Peter Jackson set a standard that fans and critics alike still admire today. The chemistry between the ensemble members defined the narrative arc of the trilogy.

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Ralph Fiennes as Saruman

Ralph Fiennes is proposed as the ideal choice for the role of Saruman in a modern re-imagining. When it comes to the iconic villains in The Lord of the Rings, the evil lord Sauron is more of a presence than he is a persona. That leaves most of the acting to his underlings, none more prominent than the sorcerer Saruman. As played by the legendary Sir Christopher Lee in the Peter Jackson films, he exuded power and devilish deception.

Any actor taking on the role of Sauron's right-hand wizard would need to have a similar sinister presence. Few can be as intimidating as Ralph Fiennes. Sure, the English actor is already well known for playing the iconic wizard villain Voldemort in the Harry Potter films. That should not preclude him from playing another supernatural villain, as Christopher Lee had played other roles before taking on Saruman. Fiennes has a commanding presence and little doubt exists that he would bring a chilling, distinct energy to the role. No two of his villain performances have ever been the same. The three-time Oscar-nominated actor has the gravitas to rule Isengard.

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Theo James as Boromir

Theo James emerges as a strong candidate to portray Boromir in a 2026 context. Of near equal status to Fiennes and Lee is Sean Bean. Bean was once best known for always dying on screen, a trend that first came to prominence thanks to his role as Boromir. Boromir is the human member of the Fellowship who fell prey to the temptations of the One Ring before valiantly sacrificing himself. It is a crucial role in The Fellowship of the Ring, requiring an actor who can elicit both sympathy and ire in equal measure.

One does not simply recast a role played by Sean Bean, but in 2026, Theo James seems like he could do well in the role. While he was once pegged for bland leading man roles in franchises like Divergent, James has more recently found more success in roles that operate in grayer moral areas. This includes his Emmy-nominated turn in The White Lotus and Netflix's The Gentlemen streaming series. He has the dashing looks of a hero, but the deceitful heart to go along with them. This makes him the perfect choice for the great warrior from Gondor.

Matt Berry as Gimli

Matt Berry is suggested to fill the dwarven helmet of the character Gimli. Hotheaded and stubborn but fiercely loyal and honorable, Gimli became a fast fan favorite in the film franchise. This popularity stemmed mostly from John Rhys-Davies' boisterous performance and his chemistry with Orlando Bloom. Any actor tasked with filling out the role in 2026 would need to be able to recapture that same level of aggressive attitude without becoming abrasive. They would also need to be able to rock a mean beard.

Enter Matt Berry. Best known to American audiences for his hilarious performance on the vampire series What We Do in the Shadows, Berry has a career of iconic characters to his name. These include British series such as Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, The IT Crowd, and Toast of London. He can elicit laughs in how he delivers a single word. There is no doubt he would be distinctly different yet just as memorable as John Rhys-Davies as everyone's favorite dwarf. His comedic timing would add a new layer to the dwarf's loyalty and humor.

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Jamie Campbell Bower as Legolas

You cannot have Gimli without his bromantic elf partner Legolas. This role made a star out of Orlando Bloom with his ethereal male beauty and soft-spoken delivery. That made him perfect for the ageless character. While it seems like a role that any pretty blonde boy could be slotted into, there is a deceptive difficulty to the character. Too much personality, and he becomes too human. Too much restraint, and he becomes a bland bore. It is a fine line that an actor would have to walk.

Jamie Campbell Bower seems like he could walk it. It might be considered cheating to include an actor who has already been cast as an elf in The Lord of the Rings. Bower has been cast as Celeborn for the third season of The Rings of Power. However, there is no doubt he would be on the shortlist for Legolas if the character were being cast in 2026. He obviously has the look for the character. His role on Stranger Things showed he can modulate his emotions with quiet intensity. This balance is essential for the archer elf.

The internet remains the perfect place for wild speculation about these potential changes. While we continue to get new films and series set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, with some roles recast and others played by the same actors, we also can't help but wonder what the original trilogy might have looked like if it were cast right now. If it were, the above list could represent the perfect modern cast.