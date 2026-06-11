The Longest-Running Animated Shows: A Timeless Tale of Wit and Whimsy

From children's classics to adult satire, these animated series have stood the test of time, captivating audiences with their unique humor, engaging storylines, and evolving animation techniques.

Animated television, with its inherent flexibility, lends itself perfectly to shows that run for extended periods. Voice actors aging is less noticeable than in live-action, and as animation techniques advance, shows can continually improve in appearance.

Consequently, there are numerous cartoons and animated series that have been running for over a decade. From children's television like 'The Fairly OddParents' to adult shows like 'Futurama', these are the ten longest-running animated shows of all time, focusing on mainstream television. The longest-running animated series ever is the German 'Unser Sandmännchen', a children's bedtime stop-motion program that has been on air since 1959. Here are the top ten longest-running animated shows, starting with the 15th position





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Animated Shows Longest-Running Children's Television Adult Animation Satire Humor Animation Techniques

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