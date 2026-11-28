BMW launched its long-wheelbase i3 in China from $37,300, with up to 639 miles of CLTC range and deliveries set for January 2027.

Three battery options give the electric sedan a CLTC-rated range of 440 to 639 miles. BMW launched its long-wheelbase i3 electric sedan at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China on November 27, with a a CLTC-rated range of up to 639 miles.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2027, with three versions of the sedan available at launch. The i3 is built on BMW’s Neue Klasse electric platform and uses its sixth-generation eDrive system. The biggest difference between the three trims is the battery. The entry-level version is rated for 440 miles on China’s Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, or CLTC.

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The i3 30L uses a 77-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery supplied by CATL, the same capacity and chemistry used in the BMW iX3. The midrange 40L switches to an 86.9-kWh ternary lithium battery from CATL and is rated for 498 miles. The difference between the entry and middle trims is 58 miles on the same cycle. The 50L gets the largest pack, a 113.4-kWh ternaryThe sedan uses a single electric motor.