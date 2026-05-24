The Long Walk: A Dystopian Horror Thriller Based on Stephen King's Novel

In a dystopian version of America, teenage boys compete in an annual endurance contest known as The Long Walk. The last boy standing wins, but it comes at a cost. Based on Stephen King’s novel, this horror thriller stars an ensemble of young actors enduring the titular walk.

It's nice to go for a stroll every now and then; stretch your legs, enjoy the scenery, and remember not to stop, because if you do, you'll be... eliminated.

Wait, that isn't how walks are meant to go. Well, that's how this particular walk from the twisted genius that is Stephen King goes, and it'll be your next late-night horror thriller. Based on King’s novel, originally published under the Richard Bachman name, The Long Walk is set in a dystopian version of America where teenage boys compete in an annual endurance contest.

The rules are brutally simple, all you have to do is keep walking above a minimum speed or receive warnings. Get too many warnings, and you’re killed. The last boy standing wins, but it’s fair to say that victory will come at a cost many will never want to pay.

The Long Walk stars an ensemble of up-and-coming young actors enduring the titular walk: Cooper Hoffman as Raymond Garraty, David Jonsson as Peter McVries, Garrett Wareing as Stebbins, Tut Nyuot as Arthur Baker, Charlie Plummer as Gary Barkovitch, Ben Wang as Hank Olson, Roman Griffin Davis as Collie Parker, Jordan Gonzalez as Richard Harkness, and Joshua Odjick as Paul Jan





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Horror Dystopian Endurance Walk Trials Contest Competition Victory Challenge Survival Horror Novel Survivors Characters Actors Stars

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