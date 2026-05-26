The Long, Slow Death of A Really Solid Medieval-Themed Sims Spin-Off: The Sims Medieval

The Sims Medieval, a spin-off from the Sims franchise, was once available for purchase via the EA app, but it is no longer available for purchase, despite being available in the library of those who already purchased it. The reasons behind its removal from the storefront are not clear, but it could be that EA no longer wants to sell a game that's tricky to run on modern PCs or because EA didn't want its older, unsupported title competing with the more recent expansion pack release.

There’s nothing quite as disappointing as seeing a beloved game get removed from storefronts. That’s especially true when it happens with little to no warning, leaving people unable to secure a copy before it’s delisted for good.

And in the case of an iconicfrom the beloved life sim franchise. That was back in the days when EA was constantly putting out interesting spin-offs in addition to its main series Sims games. And though it had its flaws,was, frankly, pretty great. In fact, it’s arguably the best spin-off the series ever had.

But now, though itsdidn’t enjoy a very long life. After the base game released in 2011, the spin-off only got a single DLC add-on. Following the late 2011 release of its Pirates and Nobles adventure pack, EA effectively stopped supporting. It also didn’t continue to get free patches or updates, leaving the game essentially in a static state not long after its launch.

And given the love many fans had for the spin-off, it’s a real shame.was removed from Steam back in 2016, just around 5 years after it released. But until very recently, it was still available to purchase via the EA app.

However,that the game is no longer available for purchase. From the looks of it, the long, slow death of a really solid Medieval-themed Sims spin-off has reached its final phase. And as far as I can tell, EA Games hasn’t made any official statements about why the life sim has been delisted.

Of course, given the game’s age and lack of patches, it may be that EA no longer wanted to sell a game that’s tricky to run on modern PCs. But the timing is interesting here, asIt’s quite possible that EA didn’t want its older, unsupported title competing with the more recent expansion pack release. The Sims Medieval 15 years later be paving the way for a full-on remake of the iconic Sims spin-off?

Sadly, there isn’t really any evidence to suggest that’s the case just yet. But EA is certainly working on someis showing as unavailable for purchase on the EA storefront. As it has already been delisted from Steam and isn’t available on Epic Games, it seems that there is now no way to get a copy of this classic. Those who do already have the game in their library will still be able to play it.

But new fans will no longer be able to add this legendary Sims title to their libraries, unless they track down a physical copy.





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The Sims Medieval Delisted From Steam And Isn't Available On Epi The Sims Franchise Long Slow Death Medieval-Themed Sims Spin-Off Spinner

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