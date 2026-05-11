The London rooftop that hosted The Beatles is set to open to tourists

The rooftop of the seven-storey building, which was once home to Apple Corps headquarters, will be opened to public for the first time. The building has been filled with Beatles memorabilia.

The London rooftop that hosted the final live performance of The Beatles is set to open to tourists. Police responded to a noise complaint and unplugged the amps, but the band managed to play Get Back once more before they finished.

On January 30, 1969, John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison clambered to the top of 3 Savile Row and played for 42 minutes. The site has long since been a site of pilgrimage for fans of the Fab Four, but now the building is set to open as a tourist attraction, allowing members of the public to take a tour and finish on the iconic rooftop





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The Beatles Rooftop Concert Let It Be Film Apple Corps Headquarters Savile Row Music Memorabilia

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