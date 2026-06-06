House prices fall for three months in a row for the first time in two years - with the South East suffering most. Major British retailers have axed 18,000 jobs in the past year as Labour's tax and minimum wage hikes bite.

The London flat price crash: Half of small apartments sell at a loss - and property experts fear the slump will wreak havoc on the market.

House prices fall for three months in a row for the first time in two years - with the South East suffering most. Major British retailers have axed 18,000 jobs in the past year as Labour's tax and minimum wage hikes bite. The property market is struggling - could now be a good time to buy? Property experts are warning of a potential crash in the London flat market, with half of small apartments selling at a loss.

The slump is feared to wreak havoc on the market, with many experts predicting a significant decline in property prices. The South East region is particularly affected, with house prices falling for the first time in two years.

Meanwhile, major British retailers have been forced to axe 18,000 jobs in the past year due to Labour's tax and minimum wage hikes. The job losses are a significant blow to the UK economy, with many experts warning of a potential recession. Despite the challenges, some experts believe that the current market conditions could be a good time to buy a property.

With prices falling and interest rates remaining low, now could be the perfect opportunity for first-time buyers or those looking to upgrade their current home. However, potential buyers should be aware of the risks associated with buying in a declining market, including the possibility of further price drops and reduced demand. In order to mitigate these risks, it's essential to do thorough research, consult with experts, and carefully consider your financial situation before making a purchase.

By taking a cautious and informed approach, potential buyers can navigate the current market conditions and find a great deal on their dream home. The current state of the property market is a complex and multifaceted issue, with various factors contributing to the slump. Some of the key factors include the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit uncertainty, and changes in government policies. These factors have led to a decline in consumer confidence, reduced demand for properties, and a subsequent decrease in prices.

Furthermore, the rise of online shopping has led to a decline in foot traffic in high streets, resulting in job losses and store closures. The government's tax and minimum wage hikes have also contributed to the job losses, with many retailers struggling to absorb the increased costs. Despite these challenges, some experts believe that the current market conditions could be a good time to buy a property.

With prices falling and interest rates remaining low, now could be the perfect opportunity for first-time buyers or those looking to upgrade their current home. However, potential buyers should be aware of the risks associated with buying in a declining market, including the possibility of further price drops and reduced demand. In order to mitigate these risks, it's essential to do thorough research, consult with experts, and carefully consider your financial situation before making a purchase.

By taking a cautious and informed approach, potential buyers can navigate the current market conditions and find a great deal on their dream home





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