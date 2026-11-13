The Living Room Essential That Goes A Long Way With People Born In The '60s

Synonymous with folks born in the '60s, this old-school living room essential can be incorporated in your home via nostalgic wall art, shelving, and decor.

, watching Saturday morning cartoons on a bulky television was probably part of your childhood. That's not the only thing that brings people back. Music from the '60s was epic, and listening to it on vinyl records was, too.

Instead of letting it be a distant memory, why not surround yourself with those records by incorporating them into your living room design? Many people remember having a record player set up in their living room in addition to their TV set, but this boosts the idea to another level. That's because instead of just listening to the records, you can use them as decor to help channel that groovy vibe.

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You might have a vinyl collection with some of the classic artists from the '60s. Instead of keeping those albums in a box, you can display them as wall art in your living room. Not only will it stir up nostalgia, but they can also be excellent conversation starters anytime guests come by.

There are a variety of ways to hang your albums; it more depends on how many you want to spotlight at a time. You can create an entireby using 1-inch L hooks around their side and bottom borders . You'll be able to slide them in and out when you're ready to change up the look of your living room.

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If you're not a fan of covering an entire wall with records, you could also hang floating shelves and display a smaller amount. By spacing the shelves all around the living room, there'd be a touch of music and childhood in every direction you look. Place other pieces of home decor on the shelves that match the style. Just make sure that your records aren't exposed to humidity or lots of sunlight through a window.

You could also create an entire music station in your living room as a nod to the past, complete with a record player and your album collection. Make it a focal point of the space, adorn it with lights, and it can be as entertaining as it used to be. Old records can be incorporated into your living room in other ways that don't involve displaying your own.

If you find scratched up, unusable ones at a thrift store, it's possible toby painting them or attaching colorful fake flowers. Another idea is to use decorative items that have images of records, such as coasters, throw pillows, coffee table books, or framed art. Can't get enough of the '60s? Bring in other pieces of iconic living room decor such as a shag rug, patterned couch, and heavy curtains. Or, just let your records steal the show.